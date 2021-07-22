The Pedal Tractor Pull at Solon Beef Days, Friday, July 16, was a lot of fun for everyone. The committee wants to thank emcee Brian Tompkins and Beck Seeds for sponsoring the event.

  • Blue ribbons and sitting on the tractor is 1st place, red ribbons are 2nd place, and white ribbons are 3rd place.

100s

1st — Raker Frederick, Solon

2nd — Greta Osterbout, Ely

3rd — Rayden Scharf, Solon

200s

1st — Alex Blind, North Liberty

2nd — Bob Somerville, Solon

3rd — Seren Tompkins, Solon

300s

1st — Henley Neff, Ely

2nd — Gavin Moeller, Solon

3rd — Kellan Naeve, Iowa City

400s

1st — Archer Fredenan, Solon

2nd — Lacey Scheib, Solon

3rd — Marlow Larmore, Iowa City

500s

1st — Luke Himmelsbach, Solon

2nd — Javen Blackhawk, Cedar Rapids

3rd — Maverick Hansen, Solon

600s

1st — Baylor Moeller, Solon

2nd — Charlie Bacon, Chicago, IL

3rd — Theia Wesbrook, Solon

700s

1st — Byson Naeve, Solon

2nd — Connor Mahoney, Solon

3rd — Brilee Moeller, Solon

800s

1st — Bentley Mahoney, Swisher

2nd — Tess Richards, Solon

3rd — Joe Cecil, Solon

