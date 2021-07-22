Kids Corner - Pedal Tractor Pull Jul 22, 2021 Jul 22, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now 1st place — Baylor Moeller, Solon, seated, 2nd place — Charlie Bacon, Chicago, and 3rd place — Theia Wesbrook, Solon Contributed Photo Buy Now 1st place — Raker Frederick, Solon, seated, 2nd place — Greta Osterbout, Ely, 3rd place — Rayden Scharf, Solon. Contributed Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Pedal Tractor Pull at Solon Beef Days, Friday, July 16, was a lot of fun for everyone. The committee wants to thank emcee Brian Tompkins and Beck Seeds for sponsoring the event.Blue ribbons and sitting on the tractor is 1st place, red ribbons are 2nd place, and white ribbons are 3rd place.100s1st — Raker Frederick, Solon2nd — Greta Osterbout, Ely3rd — Rayden Scharf, Solon200s1st — Alex Blind, North Liberty2nd — Bob Somerville, Solon3rd — Seren Tompkins, Solon300s1st — Henley Neff, Ely2nd — Gavin Moeller, Solon3rd — Kellan Naeve, Iowa City400s1st — Archer Fredenan, Solon2nd — Lacey Scheib, Solon3rd — Marlow Larmore, Iowa City500s1st — Luke Himmelsbach, Solon2nd — Javen Blackhawk, Cedar Rapids3rd — Maverick Hansen, Solon600s1st — Baylor Moeller, Solon2nd — Charlie Bacon, Chicago, IL3rd — Theia Wesbrook, Solon700s1st — Byson Naeve, Solon2nd — Connor Mahoney, Solon3rd — Brilee Moeller, Solon800s1st — Bentley Mahoney, Swisher2nd — Tess Richards, Solon3rd — Joe Cecil, Solon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAddy’s Pub: Where Texas spice meets Iowa niceSauerkraut Days foregoes carnival ridesAnamosa City golf tournament: Separation anxietyBank announces retirement, promotitionsRAGBRAI will be here next ThursdayAnamosa softball - Class 3A state quarter-final: Instant classicCarrying the torch: Burge reflects on Olympic memoryInaugural cowgirl queens crownedAnamosa softball - Class 3A regional final: We're back, baby!Marion to begin removal of right-of-way stumps Images Videos