SOLON— Solon’s varsity baseball team opened last week with a trip to Monticello for a non-conference game, which was suspended due to weather in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Panthers ahead 4-2. As of this paper’s deadline, no decision had been announced for continuation of the contest.
On Wednesday, June 23, Assumption Catholic from Davenport visited Solon in another non-conference bout with the Knights taking a 7-4 victory over the Spartans, who dipped to 16-7 on the season. Assumption scored one run in the top of the third inning, but Solon plated three runners in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead. However, the Knights put up four runs in the fifth and two in the sixth for a 7-3 advantage. The Spartans mustered one run in the bottom of the seventh.
Jackson Ryan put up two hits and two RBIs with one hit each from Carson Shive and Ben Cusick. Jacob Smith spent 4.1 innings on the mound for the loss giving up six hits and five runs (four earned), walking four and striking out two.
Assumption Catholic 7, Solon 4
Hits — Jackson Ryan 2, Carson Shive 1, Ben Cusick 1
Singles — Ryan 2, Shive 1, Cusick 1
RBIs — Ryan 2, Blake Timmons 1, Kinnick Pusteoska 1
Runs — Timmons 1, Shive 1, Cusick 1, Chapman 1
Pitching — Jacob Smith 4.1 IP, 6 hits, 5 runs (4 earned), 4 walks, 2 strikeouts. Austin Schwake 2.2 IP, 3 hits, 2 earned runs, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts