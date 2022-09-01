JOHNSON COUNTY — Most Johnson County governmental offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day.
Detailed schedule changes include:
Ambulance: Johnson County Ambulance Service (JCAS) will be available for routine and emergency response. The JCAS billing and administrative offices will be closed. Emergency services remain available 365 days a year. In an emergency, residents should always dial 911.
Conservation: The Conservation administrative office and Education Center will be closed. All conservation areas will remain open and park rangers will be on call.
Emergency Management: The Emergency Management Agency (EMA) administrative office will be closed, but emergency services remain available 365 days a year. In an emergency residents should always dial 911. For non-emergency matters, call 319-356-6700.
Medical Examiner: The Medical Examiner Department (JCME) will be available for emergency response. JCME administrative offices will be closed. JCME should be contacted via the 24-hour pager service by calling 563-244-0054.
SEATS: The SEATS administrative office will be closed. There will be no Johnson County SEATS rural, paratransit or same-day on-demand service on Monday, Sept. 5. Check individual city websites for service hours.
Secondary Roads: The Secondary Roads administrative offices will be closed. Road crews will be available for emergency response if necessary.
Sheriff’s Office: The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Administrative, Civil and Records divisions will be closed. All other services will operate as normal and be available for routine and emergency response.
State offices located in County buildings: The Clerk of Court, located in the Johnson County Courthouse, 417 S. Clinton Street in Iowa City, will be closed. The Courthouse will also be closed.
The Department of Human Services and Juvenile Court Services, both located in the Johnson County Health and Human Services Building, 855 S. Dubuque Street in Iowa City, will be closed.
