The Lady Spartans soccer team visited Liberty High, in North Liberty, on Tuesday, March 22. Statistics were not posted as the scrimmages typically do not affect seasonal standings, however Head Coach Amanda Paulson used the opportunity to ascertain a final assessment of the team before the season start.
“The scrimmage against Liberty went well,” Coach Paulson summarized. “We were able to get minutes for varsity and junior varsity (JV) and substitute several players in. It allowed us to see players in different positions and watch how they responded to game-like situations. This pre-season scrimmage is great for finalizing our varsity and JV rosters.”
Coach Paulson assessed the conference and affirmed the Lady Spartans’ starting 11 has not been finalized.
“The conference as a whole lost a lot of strong seniors last year,” she outlined. “We were fortunate to have a small graduating class. I am looking forward to these first couple of varsity matches at home and seeing how we match up against West Delaware and Regina, before we host Marion at home.”
“We return Alex Locke, Alex Paisley, Izzy Paisley, Maria Milliman, Morgan Link, Grace Yetley and Gabby Knipper for starters. We also returned Tali Radcliffe, Lauren Bevans, and Georgia Havlicek.”
The current varsity roster also includes Rose McAtee, Silvie Hendricks, Reilly Johnson, Farrah Hendricks, Georgia Havlicek, Elena Swan, Liona Rocca, Addi Greene, Valerie Miller, Gabby Knipper and Morgan Link.
The JV roster includes Mara Duster, Evan Ulch, Meg Duster, Claire Leone, Ella Havlicek, Josie Ryan, Taryn Anderson, Charlotte Leone, Kate Richards, Hannah Vance, Madison Kerkove, Grace Ivy, and Lauran Schwake.
“Andrew West returns as my assistant varsity and head JV coach,” Coach Paulson injected.
“Our captains this year are Izzy Paisley, Alex Locke and Gabby Knipper,” she added. “I am also looking to our returners to lead on the field with their work ethic, drive and determination.”
Solon finished last season 14-6, 8-4 in the WaMaC East, third in the conference behind Mount Vernon (16-3, 10-1) and Marion (12-5, 9-3), besting Beckman Catholic (9-9, 7-6), Maquoketa (2-13, 2-10) and West Delaware (1-15,1-12).
“This season we are focusing on possession and high press defense,” Coach Paulson promised. “The mantra has always been ‘together.’”
This season, the Lady Spartans begin the season with a loaded home schedule, allowing the returning seniors and experienced players time to come together for a great season.
The Lady Spartans 2022 varsity regular season campaign began Monday, March 29, against West Delaware, at Spartan Stadium, and continues Thursday, March 31, hosting the Regina Runnin’ Regals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, the Lady Spartans host the Marion Wolves at 5:30 p.m.; Friday, April 8, South Tama visits Solon at 5:30 p.m.; Monday, April 11, the Lady Spartans visit Mid-Prairie High School at 5 p.m.; Thursday, April 14, Beckman Catholic visits Solon at 4 p.m.; Monday, April 18, Solon travels to Benton Community High School at 5 p.m.; Thursday, April 21, the Lady Spartans invade West Liberty High School at 5 p.m.; Saturday, April 23, at 10 a.m., Solon hosts the Liberty Lightning; a visit to Maquoketa High School at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26; Mount Vernon visits Friday, April 29, at 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday, May 3, at 4:30 p.m., Solon treks to Fross Park to battle Center Point-Urbana; a trek to Williamsburg High School on Thursday, May 5, at 5 p.m.; a visit to West Branch High School on Monday, May 9, at 5 p.m.; Independence and Viton-Shellsburg visit Solon Tuesday, May 10, and Friday, May 13, respectively at 5:30 p.m.; and the Lady Spartans end the regular season at Clear Creek-Amana High School on Tuesday, May 17, at 5:30 p.m.