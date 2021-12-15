Another week on the road for the Solon girls’ basketball team led to a win, 67-41, over the Williamsburg Raiders, Dec. 7, and a 60-57 loss, Dec. 10, to the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes.
Solon was dominant in play against the Raiders, taking the first quarter, 15-5, the second, 20-11, the third, 15-13, and the final quarter, 17-12, for the victory.
“Early, Williamsburg kind of slowed us down,” head coach Jamie Smith said. “But after a few minutes, we did a great job of getting the ball out in transition and finding the open girl. We always practice shooting and it has shown with our improvement the last few weeks.”
Solon’s Callie Levin led all scorers on the court with 29 points, sinking 11 of 16 field goals, 5-of-8 from the outside, and 2-of-3 free throws, and also led with five assists. Elly Holubar grabbed nine rebounds.
Solon limited turnovers to 13 and capitalized on the Raiders’ 20 turnovers. Kaia Holtkamp (2-2), Holubar (1-1) and Mia Stahle (2-2) shot 100 percent from the charity stripe, while MaKinley and Callie Levin went 1-2 and 2-3 respectively.
Smith quickly praised the team’s performance, commending several players. “Yeah, Callie had a huge game,” Smith said. “On both ends of the court. (We) had a couple huge baskets when Williamsburg was trying to make a run. Kaia had her best game of the year. Elly is going to get rebounds.”
Williamsburg’s Carly Rich led the Raiders’ scoring with 11 points and the Raiders stole the ball five times, besting the Spartans’ two steals by Callie Levin.
Coach Smith was quick to dismiss the team’s 2-2 record this early in the season. “I think we are always striving to be successful,” he said. “Our practices are based on getting better and we have done that lately.”
The Lady Spartans traveled to Vinton Dec. 10, losing a close game to the Vikettes. Smith felt the game was fierce. “Very intense game,” he said. “Got behind early and finally got the lead at the end of the third quarter. We gave up a few easy baskets in the fourth and couldn’t cut the lead.”
Solon trailed at the end of the first quarter, 13-10, and fell further behind at the half, but rallied in the third outscoring the Vikettes, 18-8, for a narrow lead, 39-37, entering the final quarter. It ended was a final-moments-style ending as the Vikettes added to the win column.
“I think Callie had another great game on both ends, Smith added, “25 points (and) eight steals.”
Vinton-Shellsburg junior Abby Davis led the scoring for the Vikettes with 22 points, junior Alyssa Griffith led rebounding with eight and stole the ball five times
Smith recognized Vinton-Shellsburg’s success during the competition. “I think as a whole, Vinton played well on both ends of the quart,” he said. “Their zone caused us some problems with their length on (defense) and they did a great job getting to the basket on offense.”
The loss to Vinton-Shellsburg moved Solon to 3-4 on the season and kept the Vikettes’ season perfect at 6-0.
The Lady Spartans travel to Marion to challenge the Wolves Dec. 14, and host Iowa City Regina Catholic Regals Dec. 16, at Solon High School.
Coach Smith recognized the Lady Spartans are logging a lot of miles during the early season.
“Marion will be tough on the road,” he admitted. “This will be our seventh game so far this season on the road. Marion is always a great game, at least the past two years, should be fun.” Marion boasts recent wins over Independence and Williamsburg and losses to Center Point-Urbana, Cedar Rapids Washington and Vinton-Shellsburg.
The coaching staff and players welcome the return to performing in front of Spartan Nation, hosting Regina. “Regina has a nice team and we will be looking forward to playing at home,” Smith said.
Iowa City Regina boasts wins against Camanche, Mid-Prairie, Wilton and Tipton and a loss to Mount Vernon.
Solon statistics from the victory over Williamsburg:
Scoring – Callie Levin 29, Holtkamp 16, Holubar seven, Ava Stebral seven, Mia Stahle four, Hailey Miller three, MaKinley Levin one.
3-pointers – Callie Levin five, Holtkamp four, Miller and Stebral one.
Rebounds – Holubar nine, Holtkamp and MaKinley Levin four, Callie Levin three, Miller, Anna Quillin and Stebral two, Claire Ladage one.
Assists – Callie Levin five, Holubar two, Holtkamp, LaDage, MaK Levin, Quillin and Hilary Wilson one.
Steals – Callie Levin three, Stebral and Wilson two, Holtkamp and Miller one.
Blocks – Callie Levin two.
Solon statistics from the 60-57 loss to Vinton-Shellburg, Dec. 10:
Scoring – Callie Levin 25, Holtkamp 12, Stebral 6, MaKinley Levin 4, Mia Stahle 4, Holubar 2, LaDage 2, Miller 2.
3-pointers – Stebral 2, Callie Levin 1.
Rebounds – Callie Levin 5, Holubar 4, Miller 4, LaDage 3, Holtkamp 2, Stebral 2, MaK Levin 1, Wilson 1.
Assists – Callie Levin 3.
Steals – Callie Levin 8, Miller 2, Holubar 1, LaDage 1.