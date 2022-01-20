Solon girls’ basketball team was unable to steal a road win from the Maquoketa Cardinals Jan. 11, 53-52.
“(We) got behind early,” summarized head coach Jamie Smith. “Down by 16 in the second quarter, had a nice rally, got it tied in the fourth had chances to win at the end, but went 1-5 from line the last three minutes of the game.”
Callie Levin led all scoring with 27 points and recorded three assists as did teammate Hailey Miller. Elly Holubar battled the boards grabbing 14 rebounds with Miller and Ava Strebral four apiece.
Maquoketa senior Carley Davis and junior Jackie Miller scored 16 and 14 respectively to counter Levin’s performance. Although the Lady Spartans trailed with 46-36 total rebounds and 15-9 assists, their hustle and ball control reflected the closeness of the game, besting the Cardinals ten steals to five and blocking three Cardinal shots.
“Callie (Levin) had a real nice game after coming off being sick,” Smith praised. “Elly (Holubar) was great on the boards. Mak (Levin) did a good job defensively.”
Smith was quite reserved commenting on their desire to avenge the loss when Maquoketa comes calling Friday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m.
“That’s still a ways away,” he said. “So we will need to worry about what’s ahead of us, starting this weekend with Mount Vernon.”
The loss moved Solon’s record to 7-6 on the season and boosted the Cardinals’ to 4-8.
Weather impacted the Lady Spartans’ schedule, forcing the scheduled meeting to Saturday, Jan. 15, at Mount Vernon. Solon dominated the Mustangs, for the 62-44 victory.
The Lady Spartans trailed following the first quarter of play, 13-10, but stormed back in the second half, whipping the Mustangs, 24-9, for a 34-22 halftime lead.
Smith dispelled any real rally call during halftime. “We just talked about doing what we do,” he reflected. “After the second quarter, our confidence seemed to go way up.”
Solon returned to the court and kept the Mustangs in check to enter the final quarter, boasting a 49-33 lead.
Smith commended the team effort. “Man, I could list everyone. It was a great team effort. Everyone contributed.
“Hillary Wilson came off the bench and had eight points in the second quarter. Elly (Holubar) 11 boards. Mia (Stahle), Hailey (Miller) and Claire (LaDage) came in off the bench and gave us great minutes on both ends of the court. Ava (Stebral) with four 3s, and Callie (Levin) was a great leader tonight, 12 points, five boards, six assists, three steals. We moved Mak (Levin) inside and she did a great job. Kaia (Holtkamp) had a nice game. Just a real team effort.”
Callie Levin and Ava Stebral hit 12 points to lead the Lady Spartans’ scoring. Holubar pulled down 12 boards.
The victory placed Solon (8-6, 6-4) second in the WaMaC East Standings behind Marion (8-4, 8-2). The Lady Spartans lead Mount Vernon (6-7, 5-5), Maquoketa (5-9, 4-6), Beckman Catholic (5-8, 3-6) and West Delaware (4-9, 2-9) in the WaMaC East Standings as of Jan. 16.
The Lady Spartans trek to West Delaware for a 6 p.m. rematch Friday, Jan. 21. West Branch visits Tuesday, Jan. 24, for a 6 p.m. tip-off.
Smith professed limiting his focus during the upcoming WaMaC schedule. “I am not sure who our next four games are without looking,” he explained with a smile. “I know Marion is next and (it) will be a battle. We will have to play better than we did up there. And I think we will.”
Lady Spartans Statistics from Jan. 11: scoring — Callie Levin 27, Elly Holubar eight, Ava Stebral six, Mia Stahle four, Kaia Holtkamp and MaK Levin three; 3-pointers — Callie Levin three, Stebral two, Holtkamp and Stahle one; rebounds — Holubar 14, Miller and Stebral four, MaK Levin three, Callie Levin, LaDage, Holtkamp and Stahle two, Wilson one; assists — Callie Levin and Miller three, Holubar, Stahle and Wilson one; steals — Callie Levin seven, Miller two, Holtkamp one; blocks – Stebral two, Miller one.
Lady Spartans Statistics from Jan. 15: scoring — Callie Levin and Stebral 12, Holubar nine, Wilson eight, MaK Levin seven, Holtkamp five, Miller four, Stahle three, Claire LaDage two; 3-pointers — Stebral four, Callie Levin and Wilson two, Holtkamp one; rebounds – Holubar 12, Callie Levin five, MaK Levin four, LaDage three, Miller two, Holtkamp and Stebral one; assists — Callie Levin six, Miller five, Stahle two, LaDage, MaK Levin and Wilson one; steals— Callie Levin three, Miller, Stahle and Wilson one; blocks — Callie Levin and Miller one.