SOLON– It’s clobberin’ time. Again.
Solon’s varsity girls are off to another hot start, plating 73 runs over their first six games. Not surprisingly, the Lady Spartans are 6-0.
The softball team opened the 2021 season on the road at Maquoketa May 24 and swept the Cardinals, 10-6 and 10-5, before returning home to host Independence in a doubleheader Thursday, May 27. The Spartans downed the Mustangs 13-3 and 15-7. On Saturday, May 29, the girls hosted a triangular with Saydel and Cedar Rapids Washington. Solon took care of the Eagles, 10-5, and pushed past the Warriors, 15-6, thanks in part to five Lady Spartan home runs on the day.
It’s a promising start for second-year Head Coach Dave Johnson, who went 20-14 in his first campaign. That 2020 season ended at home in a 3-2 regional semifinal loss to Benton Community.
Johnson’s 2021 squad has above-average experience on offense and defense and good team speed, but he’s hoping the progress shown by his young pitching staff in the offseason and preseason translates onto the varsity field.
Junior Carly Ellison took the mound against the Cardinals in the opener at Maquoketa, with freshman Kendall Jensen handling the nightcap.
Ellison went the distance in the 10-6 win, allowing six runs (one earned) on eight hits while striking out two and walking two.
Maquoketa took a 4-1 first-inning lead and kept it until the top of the fourth when Solon tied things up with three runs. The Spartans would go on to add two more in the sixth and four more in the seventh to seal the win.
Junior Camryn Keith was 2-3 at the plate with three RBI and two runs scored, while sophomore Hilary Wilson was 4-4 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored. Ellison helped her own cause, going 2-4 with two RBI. Senior Monet Barnhouse added two RBI and junior Jada Buffington had two singles and an RBI
In the nightcap, Jensen allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits over six innings of work, striking out one and walking none. Incoming freshman Izzy Frees pitched an inning of relief.
Solon was ahead from the start, posting a 6-1 lead after two innings and then adding single runs in four of the next five innings.
The Lady Spartans amassed 18 hits, led by senior Sarah Heick with four, including two doubles. Senior Payton Haasl, Keith and junior Ava Stebral each added two RBI. Wilson scored three times on a single and two walks.
Jensen and Frees combined again in the five-inning home opener against Independence. Jensen allowed three unearned runs on five hits with a strikeout over four innings.
The Mustangs took an early 1-0 lead, but the Lady Spartans erased it with two runs in the home half of the first and didn’t look back. Solon added three runs in the second and broke it open with six runs in the third. Insurance runs came in the fourth and fifth innings to force the 10-run mercy rule.
Wilson powered the Spartans with five RBI on three hits with two runs scored.
Eight other players had two-hit games and Solon racked up 19 total hits, all singles.
In the second game of the home doubleheader, the Lady Spartans built an 11-run lead before Independence came through with six unearned runs in the top of the fifth inning off starter Ellison, who allowed six hits while striking out two and hitting two batters.
The offense again provided, with 18 hits.
Heick was 3-4 with a home run and three RBI; Wilson and Keith were each 3-3 with two RBI and four runs scored for Wilson and two doubles, four RBI and three runs scored for Keith; Barnhouse was 2-3 with a triple and two RBI; Buffington and junior Tiffany Primmer were each 2-4.
The offensive onslaught continued over the weekend with the home triangular, this time featuring the long ball.
Heick knocked two out of the park against Saydel, while Wilson went yard once. Not to be outdone, Ellison and Keith each homered against Cedar Rapids Washington later in the day.
The team banged out another 18 hits against Saydel and 17 against Wash.