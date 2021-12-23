The Solon girls’ basketball team rallied in Marion, but came up short, 41-39, Dec. 14, before topping Iowa City Regina, Dec. 16, for a 57-51 triumph at home.
Solon struggled to a 14-8 deficit in the first quarter and edged the Wolves, 8-7, in the second, trailing 16-21 at halftime. The Lady Spartans struggled following the half to trail 29-20 entering the final quarter before rallying, putting up 19 to the Wolves’ 12 in the fourth, just short.
“We really struggled hitting shots early in the game and for a stretch in the third quarter,” coach Jamie Smith summarized. “Fourth quarter was just the opposite, we hit shots we weren’t hitting at the beginning of the game. We need to play with a little more urgency at the beginning of road games.”
He attributed the Lady Spartans’ resurgence in the fourth quarter to refocusing on what brought success in the past. “We just kept talking about doing what we do,” he said. “We kept playing hard and hit some shots which got us back into the game.”
Sophomore Callie Levin led scorers with 13. Senior Elly Holubar led on the boards with eight of Solon’s 28 rebounds while Kaia Holtkamp had three of the eight assists. The Lady Spartans committed 11 turnovers and 18 fouls, unable to capitalize on Marion’s disparity of 25 turnovers and 19 fouls.
Smith attributed the game remaining within reach to strong defense. “I thought our defense was really good against Marion,” he said. “We made things hard for them.”
The Lady Spartans returned home Dec. 16, snatching success at the expense of non-conference opponent, Iowa City Regina, 57-51. They fell just behind the Regals, 12-9, in the first eight minutes, before sophomore Mia Stahle poured in 10 points, in a little more than four minutes of the second quarter, to ignite the offense. Dropping a trey, her first shot, with a little more than four minutes remaining gave them an 18-14 lead. Solon outscored Regina 22-11 for the quarter, claiming a 31-23 advantage at the half.
“I thought we did a great job getting open looks,” hailed Smith. “And during that stretch in the second quarter, we played very good defense. Mia was great off the bench. Sometimes young players don’t know any better and she just came in and played. Locker Room was excited.” He added, “We have kept up the confidence even with some of these close losses.”
The third quarter, the Regals trailed by 10 at one point but surged with eight unanswered to get back into the game. They maintained the margin, scoring 11 points apiece, for a 42-34 Solon lead entering the last eight minutes of the game. Regina surged once again in the fourth closing to within a point, 47-46, with a little more than three minutes remaining, before Holubar laid in a bucket off a baseline play from out of bounds and Callie Levin dropped a three from the corner to spark Solon once again.
“Very rewarding to get a good win against a very good team,” commented Smith. “Was nice to be back home. No one in the state has been on the road as much as we have to start the season.”
Callie Levin had a game high 27 points, Stahle 11. Holubar pulled eight off the boards and Callie Levin, MaKinley Levin and Holtkamp accrued three assists.
Solon committed 15 turnovers, bested by Regina’s 10, while both teams committed just 13 fouls.
Next up before the New Year, the Lady Spartans hosted the Independence Mustangs on Tuesday, Dec. 21. “Indee is much improved, so they will test us,” Smith assessed. “But we are pretty good at home.”
Following the holiday break, the Lady Spartans have a two-game home stand hosting West Delaware Jan. 6, 2022, at 6 p.m., and Beckman Catholic at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7.
A road game in Maquoketa against the Cardinals at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 11, follows before another two-game home stand hosting Mount Vernon at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, and a 6 p.m. game hosting Marion Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The Lady Spartans’ focus remains on the upcoming opponents. “Short break, then back at it against one of the most improved teams in the conference in West Delaware,” assured Smith.
Lady Spartan statistics against Marion: scoring — Callie Levin 13, Holtkamp nine, Ava Stebral eight, Holubar five, Stahle four; 3-pointers — Stebral two, Levin and Holtkamp one; rebounds– Holubar eight, Holtkamp five, Levin, Claire LaDage and Hilary Wilson three, Stebral two, Hailey Miller one; assists — Holtkamp three, Levin and Stebral two, Miller one; steals— Stebral three, Levin two, Stahle one.
Leading Solon against Regina were: scoring — Callie Levin 27, Stahle 11, MaKinley Levin eight, Stebral five, Holtkamp, Holubar and LaDage two; 3-pointers — Callie Levin three, Stahle two, Mak Levin and Stebral one; rebounds — Holubar eight, Callie Levin and Mak Levin five, Stebral three, LaDage and Wilson two, Holtkamp and Stahle one; assists — Callie Levin and Mak Levin and Holtkamp three; steals — Callie Levin three, Holtkamp, Holubar, Mak Levin, Stahle and Stebral one.