SOLON– In about 50 minutes, the Lady Spartans soccer team dispatched the Maquoketa Cardinals, 10-0, on April 26, at Goodenow Field in Maquoketa. Solon put up six goals in the first half and made short work of the game, scoring four goals in about ten minutes of the second half.
“I believe the game was called with 30 minutes remaining in the second half,” Head Coach Amanda Paulson summarized. “We found the most success with through balls behind the back line and running at the keeper (one on one).”
She added, “The Cardinals were physical on and off the ball. We were able to capitalize with our speed up top. Addi Greene had a terrific second half, earning herself a hat trick with high energy.”
Greene scored three goals off five shots on goal (taking six total shots) to lead all scorers on the field. Morgan Link took eight shots (five on goal) and was rewarded with two goals; Rose McAtee fired six times (four on goal) recording two goals; Gabby Knipper fired all five times on goal scoring twice and earned three assists; and Grace Yetley managed five shots (two on goal) and scored once. Alex Locke shot once on goal and recorded an assist, Farrah Hendricks and Elena Swan were credited with a shot apiece, and Valerie Miller was credited with an assist. Goalkeeper Alex Paisley served the entire game in the goal.
The Cardinals’ goalkeeper Keeley Waack was credited for making 19 saves, statistics provided by varsitysports.com.
The one-sided affair moved the Lady Spartans’ win streak to eight and their record to 9-1, 6-0 in the WaMaC East, relegating Maquoketa to 1-8, and 1-8 in WaMaC East.
Coach Paulson quickly dispelled any notion the Lady Spartans’ four 10-0 wins thus far this season concerned her.
“The girls love playing the game and they love scoring,” she exalted. “I’m not concerned about complacency, but they will run into more challenging games and teams as we near the end of the season.” Coach Paulson also assured every game remaining is important as the Mount Vernon Mustangs loomed as home opposition on Friday.
“Every game and every win is important as we think about substate placement,” she said. “We will use this game to grow, develop and prepare for the next.”
The Lady Spartans found themselves on the receiving end of their second loss of the season, this one not based upon penalty kicks, but a well-placed score and some solid defensive stalling in the final minutes. Mount Vernon pulled out the win on a sole score by 1-0.
“I was hopeful and very optimistic going into tonight’s match up,” Coach Paulson commented. “I knew it was going to be a tough match, but I am proud of how hard our girls had been working. We knew (Maia) Bentley was going to be a threat, but unfortunately we weren’t able to shut her down as much as I would’ve hoped. Mount Vernon was a much bigger threat offensively tonight,” she explained further. “They attacked with numbers and transitioned well. Unfortunately, this was hard for us to match up against in the middle. We weren’t able to create as many chances as I would’ve hoped and we weren’t getting numbers up.”
Solon held the Mustangs at bay well into the second half while making sorties into Mount Vernon territory.
“Alex Paisley did great in goal for us with a defensive heavy game,” Coach Paulson praised. “Our back line also worked hard to break up Mount Vernon’s attack.” Paisley made ten saves in the match.
The Lady Spartans have little time to reflect as the season continues, traveling to Fross Park, in Center Point on Tuesday, May 3 to battle the Stormin’ Pointers (6-3) and on Thursday, May 5, the Williamsburg Raiders (4-5) host the Lady Spartans at 5 p.m. Monday, May 9, Solon visits West Branch High School to battle the Bears (4-4) at 5 p.m. Solon hosts Independence (9-1) on Tuesday, May 10, at 5:30 p.m., and host Vinton-Shellsburg (7-2) Friday, May 13, for Senior Night at 5:30 p.m. before ending the regular season on Saturday, May 14, at Clear Creek-Amana High School at 10 a.m. against the Clippers (6-3).
“There are a lot of tough matches coming up in a short amount of time,” Coach Paulson summarized. “Energy, focus and consistency are going to be important, as well as recovery. I expect us to battle each and every game; that is all I ask of the girls. I have complete confidence in our group.”