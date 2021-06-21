SOLON– The Solon Lady Spartans softball team improved to 18-5 on the season, with a home doubleheader sweep of the West Delaware Hawks, on Wednesday, June 16.
Sophomore Hilary Wilson opened game one on a high note drilling a homer out of the park for a quick 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. The Lady Spartans proceeded to load up the bases before Ava Stebral drove in a run on a sacrifice to make it 2-0. Junior Camryn Keith drove in a run in the second as did junior Carly Ellison to make it 4-0. The Hawks changed pitchers but senior Monet Barnhouse smacked an RBI single to give Solon a 5-0 advantage.
Keith crushed a three-run homer in the bottom of the third for an 8-0 lead and West Delaware answered with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth for their only runs of the game.
Stebral drove in a run in the top of the fourth and two more runs scored in the fifth, including an RBI by Barnhouse, to make it 11-2.
Unofficially, Wilson and Keith had four hits apiece, with a homer and two doubles for Wilson and three singles and the homer for Keith. Barnhouse had two hits and drove in two runs, while Sarah Heick produced a double and a single. Eighth grader Izzy Frees went the distance pitching.
West Delaware opened game two with one run in the top of the first inning and quickly fell behind as the Lady Spartans plated two in the bottom half of the inning. One Solon run in the third and one in the sixth pulled off the sweep, a 4-1 victory.
The pair of wins followed a road doubleheader victory Monday, June 14, at South Tama, as Solon trounced the Trojans, 14-2 and 14-1
Central DeWitt and Keokuk visit for a triangular on Friday, June 25, starting at 11 a.m. with Mount Pleasant and Waterloo West coming to town on Saturday, June 26, also starting at 11 a.m. WaMaC West rival Clear Creek Amana visits on Monday, June 28, for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader, ahead of a visit to Marion on Wednesday, June 30, for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader.