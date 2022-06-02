SOLON– The Lady Spartans soccer team continued their win streak on Tuesday, May 24, dispatching the Washington Demons 4-0 in a Class 1A Region 7 semifinal qualifier. The win improved Solon’s record to 16-3, ended the Demons’ season, and advanced the Lady Spartans to the regional final Thursday, May 26 against the Van Meter Bulldogs in Van Meter.
Farrah Hendricks drew first blood to put Solon up 1-0 and Gabby Knipper found the goal just before time expired in the first half, offering a little breathing room.
Alex Locke hammered in the Lady Spartans’ third goal with approximately 32:50 ablaze atop the scoreboard, allowing Solon some comfort. An echoing glance off the frame of the goal by Morgan Link, which rebounded into the field of play with about 3:50 remaining, drew a united moan from the Spartan Nation. Link rewarded the faithful by planting a goal firmly in the net with 57 seconds remaining, sealing the Demons’ doom.
“This was a great and exciting win for the lady Spartans. It was the last home game, so it’s always great to have a win on the home turf,” Head Coach Amanda Paulson recounted. “We were able to press numbers up and put pressure on the Demons’ back line. It was a full team effort offensively, but Morgan had many great services from the corner.
“Rose, Addie, Silvie, Farrah, Gabby, Tali and Alex Locke all provided offensive success beyond Morgan. This starts with a solid back line and distribution from the midfield to our forwards.”
Link assailed the goal nine times with five shots on goal. Knipper fired seven times, five on goal, and scoring once. Locke was credited for an assist, one goal, and five shots with three on goal. Rose McAtee shot four times on goal. Tali Radcliffe and Grace Yetley both shot three times, once on goal. Silvie Hendricks, Elena Swan, Liona Rocca and Georgia Havlicek, all shot once.
“Morgan had a great game in terms of her set pieces,” added Coach Paulson. “We had several great looks at goal.”
The Lady Spartans dominated the game quickly turning away any of the Demons sorties and spending much of the game threatening in Washington territory.
The victory placed the Van Meter Bulldogs in Solon’s crosshairs on Thursday, May 26, at Van Meter High School to qualify for the State Playoffs.
“Playing on grass instead of turf is the biggest concern as well as the two hour drive,” Coach Paulson commented. “From what we know, they seem to do a good job of using speed to attack from the outside. We usually do a good job of controlling the ball in the middle and our back line is a solid force.”
The May 26 meeting paired No. 8 Van Meter versus No. 9-ranked Solon in their first meeting. The Bulldogs entered the game with a 10-5 record and the Lady Spartans possessed a 16-3 record, not allowing a goal in their last seven games.
Coach Paulson emphasized the importance of a win over the Bulldogs and the team’s mindset heading into the game.
“So big and so exciting!” She hailed. “The mindset is fantastic. The girls are positive, focused and energized.”
Van Meter scored in the first half, leading 1-0 at half time.
“1-0 in the first half came from a PK, foul in the box,” Head Coach Amanda Paulson illustrated. “Van Meter had speed, hard tackles and good offensive press. We gave them too much space and time to run at us in the first half. We came out with higher press in the second half. They were able to put a second goal in so we switched to a 3-4-3, this left us vulnerable in the back and allowed two more goals.”
Van Meter rattled the net three times in the final half to claim a berth in the State soccer playoffs.
Solon departs the 2022 season with an impressive 16-4 record and numerous returning players with seasoned experience.
Coach Paulson praised the Bulldog’s defensive pressure and not relying on double teaming Link on the grass field.
“They did not double team her,” she said. “They had good defensive pressure all around the field.”
Coach Paulson had nothing but praise for her team’s play.
“Rose had a great offensive game up top,” she hailed. “Morgan and Gabby battled in the midfield. Valerie Miller also had a good defensive game.”
The exit from the post season was not what anyone hoped for but Coach Paulson extolled the qualities and personality the team displayed this season.
“This was a fun group of girls who liked to sing, dance and print off pictures of their assistant coach, Andrew West, to post around the locker room on game day,” she said. “Standout moments that come to mind were overtime against Liberty High School and the energy we brought to our game against Independence.
“This team supported, pushed and respected each other. They were focused, energetic and so much fun to be around. Gabby Knipper had a fantastic season and was a constant, solid player for us in the middle. Morgan was our top scorer and served great corner kicks and set pieces. Rose McAtee was an impactful offensive rookie, as well as Valerie Miller as a defensive rookie. We are losing Alex Locke (center back) and Reilly Johnson (midfield) from our varsity roster.”
“Alex Locke is a graduate from my first freshman class as a head coach,” Coach Paulson reminisced. “I have enjoyed watching her grow and I am excited to see the growth of the talent below her.”
She also promised, “We have a young team which gives us a great outlook for next year!”