DAVENPORT– Head Coach Amanda Paulson took little time to summarize the Class 1A Region 8 Championship game following the Lady Spartans being dispatched by the Assumption Catholic Knights, 10-0, in Davenport, on Friday, June 4. The game ended the Lady Spartans’ season with a 14-6 record and regional runner-up recognition.
The Assumption Catholic Knights’ season continues with a record of 14-5.
“Assumption had four goals in the first half and six in the second half,” Coach Paulson surveyed. “The game ended with approximately 10 minutes remaining on the clock. It was a heavy game of defense with no offensive attack for Solon. No shots or corner kicks for the Lady Spartans.
“All of our girls fought until the end and had performances deserving of recognition,” Coach Paulson stated. “I thought Alex Locke did well stepping to the ball and Izzy Paisley was a workhorse the entire game. Reily Johnson also did very well as an outside mid, coming off the bench strong. I am proud of all the girls.”
Coach Paulson also credited the Knights’ ability to manage the Lady Spartans.
“Assumption is a strong team with a well-rounded and well-developed group of girls,” she assayed. “They moved the ball well. They transitioned well through their mid-field, getting up into the attack offensively and back defensively. Their ability to transition and move the ball allowed them to have numbers up at all times.”
The Lady Spartans’ keeper Alex Paisley allowed the 10 goals and was credited with three saves in front of the goal. The Knights scored 10 times on 17 shots, 12 of which were on goal and racked up five assists as a team.
Coach Paulson was pleased with the Lady Spartans’ fortitude throughout the season and praised their ability to come together as a team.
“It was an exceptional season, full of growth and victories,” she said. “A 14-6 record with only two 1A losses is a hell of a season.”
“I am so proud of this group and all they accomplished,” Coach Paulson continued. “We are a young team with huge potential and success in front of us.”
She also paid homage to the departing seniors and their contributions to the team’s season.
“We will miss our three seniors, Stella Mesch, Sydney Rissman and Naya Vang,” Coach Paulson stated. “They brought tremendous leadership, camaraderie and positivity to the team. I am proud of the players and the young adults they have developed into.”