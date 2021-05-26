TIPTON– The Lady Spartans’ varsity soccer team rebounded in sound fashion on Thursday, May 20, after a Senior Night loss, totally subduing the Tipton Tigers, in Tipton, 8-0. The win moved the Lady Spartans to 11-5 prior to their final regular season game, on the road, at Iowa City Regina, scheduled for the following evening.
Solon built a 2-0 lead at the half, then poured in six goals in the second period while declawing the Tigers, limiting the Tipton to just one shot, leaving Solon’s goalie Alex Paisley rather lonely in the goal.
“The game against Tipton was fun to watch,” Head Coach Amanda Paulson reflected. “The first two goals in the second half were critical and allowed us to shut them down. It was fun to watch Maria (Milliman) step into center mid and score a couple goals.”
Solon was able to possess the ball and run at the Tigers’ back line, she said.
“Tipton only pressed with one forward, which allowed us to push our outside midfielders and outside backs up into the attack,” she added.
Sophomore Morgan Link fired 12 times at the Tigers net, eight times on the goal, and scored three times, with one penalty kick attempt. Freshmen Gabby Knipper and Grace Yetley both shot four times, twice on goal, and scored once apiece. Senior Stella Mesch shot five times, four on goal, and scored once. Sophomore Maria Milliman shot four times, twice on goal, scoring on both attempts. Junior Alex Locke made four attempts; junior Lauren Bevans fired twice on the Tigers’ goal; senior Sydney Rissman fired twice on goal; freshman Tali Radcliffe shot once on goal; sophomore Izzy Paisley recorded an assist and took a shot; and sophomore Liona Rocca shot four times, once on goal.
Solon’s final regular season opponent loomed the following night, the Iowa City Regina Regals, sitting at 7-6. Coach Paulson was not taking the game lightly.
“The Regals always come out hard and Solon versus Regina is always a big match up,” she said. “The main concern is playing on a small grass field with tired legs from three games this week.”