SOLON– The Lady Spartan soccer team lost their second game in a row falling 2-1 to the Center Point-Urbana (CPU) Stormin’ Pointers on May 3 following a 1-0 loss to Mount Vernon. But the Lady Spartans reversed their fortunes on the road in Williamsburg, triumphing 1-0, over the Raiders on May 5.
The venue was abruptly changed to Spartan Stadium on May 3 due to weather and field conditions. The Stormin’ Pointers drew first blood as freshman Emily Bowe scored a goal with just under five minutes left in the first period.
“Center Point-Urbana brought a lot of energy and intensity to the game,” Head Coach Amanda Paulson commented. “There was concern about the game when we went down by two.”
CPU’s Bowe struck again in the second to give the Stormin’ Pointers the winning lead while Rose McAtee provided Solon’s sole goal of the game in the second half.
Solon’s statistics were not available on VarsityBound.com on May 8 at the time of filing.
The Lady Spartans held the Pointers to just two goals following five shots, four of which were on goal. CPU’s goalkeeper Emerson Fleming recorded nine saves allowing just one Solon goal.
“I thought Silvie and Farrah Hendricks brought good energy and hustle as outside mids,” Coach Paulson recognized. “Elena Swan also did well stepping into the position of outside back.”
Coach Paulson deflected any concerns regarding the Lady Spartans following their second loss in a row.
“I do not have any specific concerns,” she stated flatly. “Each game brings its own challenge.”
She also welcomed the opportunity for redemption in a trip to Williamsburg on Friday.
“This will be another road game after two tough losses,” she assured. “We are all hoping for a change in energy and creativity in the final third.”
Coach Paulson recognized the second loss so close to the end of the season may affect practice, training, and the coaches’ focus.
“It does,” she replied. “I think it is important we are checking in on the team this late in the season and refocusing on energizing physically and mentally. The two losses play into our record and seeding, but it’s not anything we can’t come back from.”
The Lady Spartans capitalized on the road at Williamsburg High School on May 5 capturing a 1-0 victory courtesy of a second half goal.
VarsityBound.com lacked statistics at the time of filing for either team but by no means negated the importance of the Lady Spartans getting the first win to start another streak.
“This rebound win was super important,” Coach Paulson assured. “We have a busy week and legs will be tired, but this week is what we have been preparing for.”
The Lady Spartans traveled to West Branch to wrestle the Bears (4-5) on Monday, May 9. They hosted the Independence Mustangs (12-1) at Spartan Stadium Tuesday, May 10, then the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings (10-2) visit Friday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. to engage the Lady Spartans on Senior Night with players recognized between the Varsity and JV games. And the Lady Spartans’ work is not done, Solon sails into Tiffin’s Clear Creek-Amana High School in hopes of scuttling the Clippers (8-5) at 10 a.m. during the Clippers’ senior recognition festivities.
Coach Paulson embraced the challenges of the busy week.
“We will get a lot of preparation and fine tuning from these games, but we are also going to get tired bodies,” she explained. “This is a string of games with tough competition and quality players. I am excited to see what our girls can do.”
Coach Paulson praised the opportunity to recognize the Lady Spartans team members graduating.
“Senior night will be exciting and our upperclassmen have earned their recognition,” she said confidently. “I don’t perceive any problems.”
As far as her assessment of the remaining regular season games, Coach Paulson greets the challenge from each school, trusting her team.
“West Branch is usually a physical game and played more direct. Independence and Vinton-Shellsburg are both high ranked teams that can move the ball well. CCA is a larger school and is historically a good program with quality players.”