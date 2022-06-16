MANCHESTER– The Solon Lady Spartans soccer team finished the 2022 season in the WaMaC East Conference in second place with a record of 4-1 versus WaMaC East opponents and a 10-2 WaMaC conference record. Solon was bested only by Mount Vernon (5-0 and 11-1). The Lady Spartans topped Beckman Catholic (3-2, 6-6), Marion (2-3, 4-7), Maquoketa (1-4, 1-11) and West Delaware (0-5, 0-13).
The Conference recently released its All Conference Girls Soccer 2021-2022 First Team, Second Team and Recognition Award recipients. The Lady Spartans were represented in all three categories with sophomore Gabby Knipper, junior Morgan Link and senior Alex Locke receiving First Team honors.
Knipper started in all 20 games for the Lady Spartans as a midfielder recording six assists and scored seven goals on 51 total shots taken with 29 on goal. Link started all 20 games for Solon as midfielder/forward accumulating eight assists and scored 23 goals taking 99 shots, 54 on goal, and scored on a sole penalty kick she attempted. Locke also started all 20 games as a defender tallying two assists and scoring five goals on her 19 shots with 11 on goal.
Junior Maria Milliman, freshman Rose McAtee and freshman Valerie Miller received Second Team recognition. Milliman started 20 games as a defender for the Lady Spartans in the 2021-2022 season.
McAtee started 20 games as a defender recording two assists and 12 goals on 66 attempts with 42 on goal. Miller started and competed in 19 games as a defender garnering one assist and recording two shots, one on goal.
Junior Izzy Paisley and sophomore Grace Yetley received WaMaC Recognition awards.
Paisley started 18 games and took one shot on goal for the season as a defender. Yetley started all 20 games as midfielder/forward earning one assist and scoring three goals after taking 44 shots with 21 on goal.