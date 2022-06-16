SOLON — The varsity softball team improved to 5-5 with a doubleheader sweep of the Beckman Catholic (Dyersville) Blazers Tuesday, June 7 at home. The games were originally set for Monday, June 6, but field conditions and weather concerns prompted the 24-hour delay. The wait was surely worth it however as Solon won 5-0 and 7-4.
Addie Miller drilled an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning to score Ava Stebral. Miller advanced to second base on an overthrown ball Addison Schlote replaced Miller on base and came home on an RBI single from Carly Ellison. Camryn Keith, Bailey Wooley, and Mia Stahle all scored in the fourth inning to make it 5-0.
Solon had nine hits from Ellison (three), Stebral (a double), Hilary Wilson, Miller, Izzy Frees, Bailey Wooley, and Stahle. Stebral drove in three runs, with one apiece by Miller and Ellison. Kendall Jensen went the distance in the circle giving up two hits, walking one, and issuing seven strikeouts.
Beckman opened the nightcap with two runs in the top of the first but the Lady Spartans plated one run each in the bottom of the second, third, fourth, and fifth innings for a 4-2 lead. However, the Blazers tied with two in the sixth before three Solon ladies scampered across Homeplate in the bottom half of the inning.
Eight Solon hits were produced by Wilson (two, one double), Stebral (solo homerun), Claire LaDage (two RBIs), Ellison, Keith, Frees (one RBI), and Woolley (one RBI). Frees pitched 5-2/3 innings giving up three hits and four unearned runs. She walked one and struck out one. Jensen returned to the circle for 1-1/3 innings giving up one hit and striking out one.
Solon travels to Vinton-Shellsburg for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader Thursday, June 16 and will compete in Roland-Story’s tournament Friday, June 17 starting at 10:00 a.m., and continuing on Saturday, June 18 with a 9:00 a.m. start. Alburnett visits on Monday, June 20 for a Level 2/varsity pairing starting at 5:30 p.m. Benton Community visits Tuesday, June 21 at 5:30 p.m. to continue the doubleheader started on May 31 but suspended due to a natural gas leak. Mount Vernon visits on Wednesday, June 22 for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader as well.
Lady Spartans sweep the Stormin’ Pointers
CENTER POINT — The varsity girls improved their record to 7-5 on the season with a WaMaC East vs. West doubleheader win over Center Point-Urbana (CPU) Wednesday, June 8. Solon smashed the Pointers 10-3 in the opener and 9-3 in the nightcap.
Two scoreless innings were broken up with one Solon run in the top of the third followed by two in the fifth, two in the sixth, and a five-run assault in the seventh. CPU’s runs all came in the bottom of the sixth. Solon produced ten hits from Ava Stebral (two, one double), Meghan O’Neill (two), Camryn Keith (two, one double), Mia Stahle (two, one triple), Addie Miller, and Bailey Woolley (double). Stebral, Keith, and Woolley drove in two runs each with one by Stahle. Kendall Jensen pitched the full game giving up four hits and three earned runs while striking out two.
Solon’s bats heated up in the nightcap with four runs in the top of the third, three in the fourth, and two in the fifth. CPU answered with one in the fourth and two in the fifth. Keith led at the plate with three hits including a double and drove in two runs. Hillary Wilson smacked two with a double and a homerun driving in three runs for the night. Stebral (double), O’Neill, Addison Schlote, Izzy Frees, and Stahle had one hit apiece.
Frees pitched the full game giving up seven hits and three earned runs, and walking two.
Comets shine against the Lady Spartans
SOLON — The varsity Lady Spartans dipped to 7-6 Friday, June 10 after a 5-1 non-conference loss to the West Liberty Comets.
The Comets took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, added one run in the fourth, and two in the seventh for the win while holding Solon to one run in the bottom of the second inning. Camryn Keith scored with an RBI credited to Kendall Jensen.
Izzy Frees led at the plate with two hits, Ava Stebral, Bailey Woolley, and Mia Stahle produced one hit apiece. Jensen pitched the full game giving up nine hits and five runs (four earned).
The Comets, ranked sixth in Class 3A in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s June 9 rankings, improved to 8-3 while Solon remained unranked in Class 4A.