SOLON — The Lady Spartans (ranked 8th in Class 3A) fell 3-0 to the Marion Wolves (ranked No. 3 in Class 4A) Tuesday, Sept. 20 at home.

Marion dominated the first set, taking an 11-5 lead before Coach Mikayla Siddell called for a time out. The Wolves went on to a 25-11 win before taking the second set 25-18. Momentum began to shift Solon’s way in the third set as the Lady Spartans and Wolves tied throughout the game and frequently swapped the lead. Yasmine Sell blasted a kill shot through the Marion ranks for an 11-10 lead, Aly Stahle put up a kill for a 12-11 lead, and Jozie Lahr made it 13-12. Sell put up another kill after a wild series of volleys for a 15-14 advantage. A pair of kills from Delaney Bombei gave the Lady Spartans a 17-15 and 18-16 lead, but the Wolves held on for the 25-23 win.

Recommended for you