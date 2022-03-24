Last year, it took Curtis Hendrickson and his Lady Spartan golfers a little time to figure out the lineup after the 2020 season was scrapped due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year however, “We are hitting the ground running. We have a good idea who our top eight-to-ten golfers are going to be,” he said.
Coach Hendrickson, in his seventh year (126-119 career record, 33-21 last year), and assistant Matt Messenger (fourth year) return five starters from last season: seniors Camryn Keith, Izzy Messenger and Lauren Roskopf, and juniors Taylor Dee, 2nd Team All-Conference last year, and Lilly Houtakker. Senior Morgan Meiers and sophomore Rylie Greazel join the squad this year.
Grace Helle, Katlyn Jeter and Grace Scott were lost to graduation.
Solon took second in the WaMaC East Divisional Meet, third in the WaMaC SuperMeet and finished fifth in Regional competition.
“Williamsburg and West Delaware were one-two and should be the favorites again this year. We would like to improve over the course of the season and know we have a chance to be in contention for every meet and tournament this year,” the coach said.
Solon hosts four nine-hole meets this year at the Saddleback Ridge Golf Course and also hosts the WaMaC Super Meet on Monday, May 9. Hendrickson noted Saddleback Ridge has new owners, who graciously offered their course to the Lady Spartans.
“We have 31 girls out, which is a program record, and also the highest number in the WaMaC.”
The season opens on Thursday, April 7, at the Wildcat Golf Course in Shellsburg with Marion and Center Point-Urbana. The ladies’ first home meet is Monday, April 18, as Clear Creek Amana and Independence visit at 4 p.m. Williamsburg visits on Thursday, April 21, at 4 p.m. for a dual meet, and Benton Community and South Tama are in town Thursday, April 28, at 4 p.m. West Delaware visits for the final home meet Thursday, May 5, at 4 p.m.