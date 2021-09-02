Camryn Keith slaps a kill shot over the net while CPU’s Kylie Henry attempts the block during a quad at Clear Creek Amana High School on Thursday, August 26. The Lady Spartans knocked off the Stormin’ Pointers 2-0.
A trio of Stormin’ Pointers watches as Solon’s Sophia Hoeper scrambles for a dig to keep the ball alive while libero Alexa Hupfeld moves in to assist during a quad at Clear Creek Amana High School on Thursday, August 26. The Lady Spartans knocked off the Stormin’ Pointers 2-0.
Sophia Hoeper smiles as a pair of Stormin’ Pointers react to a scrambling dig Hoeper made during a quad at Clear Creek Amana High School on Thursday, August 26. The Lady Spartans knocked off the Stormin’ Pointers 2-0.
TIFFIN — Solon’s Lady Spartans opened the 2021 varsity volleyball season with a 1-1 split Thursday, August 26 in a quad hosted by Clear Creek Amana (CCA) in Tiffin. Solon topped Center Point-Urbana 2-0 (25-16, 25-20) but fell to the Clippers 0-2 (16-25, 15-25).
Solon worked its way into the offense against CCA. The Spartans combined for 9 kills; senior Camryn Keith led the way with 5. Sophomore Brynn Deike posted 7 assists. Deike and junior Mik Langenburg each posted 4 digs.
Senior Alexa Hupfeld and junior Delaney Bombei each had three digs. Keith and Sophia Hoepe had one block each.
Solon founds its rhythm in the match with Center Point-Urbana. Deike netted 19 assists as Keith pounded out 10 kills. Hoeper and Bombei had 5 kills each. The team also recorded 6 blocks, including solo blocks from ninth-grader Yasmine Sell, Deike, Bombei, Keith and Hoeper. Deike also scored 4 aces.
Solon travels to Marshalltown for a 5 p.m. invitational tournament on Thursday, Sept. 2 and will compete in Cedar Rapids Washington’s invitational on Saturday, Sept. 4 starting at 9 a.m. Mount Vernon visits Tuesday, Sept. 7 with ninth-grade and junior varsity in action at 5 p.m., sophomores at 6 p.m. and the varsity taking the floor around 7:30 p.m. On Thursday, Sept. 9 the Lady Spartans travel to Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville for a quad with the Blazers and Oelwein.