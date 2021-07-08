SOLON— The Lady Spartans improved to 21-9 on the season with a home doubleheader split with their WaMaC West rivals, the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) Clippers Monday, June 28. Solon took the opener 3-0 and fell 3-2 late in the nightcap.
One Spartan was plated in the bottom of the first inning in game one, with another scoring in the second for a 2-0 lead, which held through three scoreless innings before the third run scored in the sixth.
Stats were not available as of this edition’s deadline.
In the nightcap, it took four-and-a-half scoreless innings before Solon took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth. The Clippers tied with a run in the sixth, but the Lady Spartans regained the lead in the bottom of the inning. Two “Boats” sailed home in the top of the seventh to give CCA the 3-2 win.
Seniors Monet Barnhouse, Payton Haasl, and Sarah Heick were recognized for their contributions to the Solon softball program between the games.
On Wednesday, June 30, the Lady Spartans split on the road in Marion in the final doubleheader for Marion as “the Indians” with their new mascot, “the Wolves” taking effect on Thursday, July 1. Marion took game one 8-3, but Solon dominated in game two for a 7-1 victory.
The postseason began on Tuesday, July 6, as the South Tama Trojans (4-31) visited Solon (21-9) for a Class 3A Region 7 quarterfinal round game. The semifinal is set for Friday, July 9, at 7 p.m. on Solon’s diamond with the winner facing the victor in a West Marshall (6-18) and Union Community (7-17) game, which was also played on July 6. The Regional Championship, with a trip to the 2021 State Tournament on the line, is set for Monday, July 12, at a site to be determined starting at 7 p.m. Assumption (28-2) and Tipton (1-22), and Camanche (4-19) and Maquoketa (16-15) also squared off on July 6 in the top half of the Region 7 bracket.