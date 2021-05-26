SOLON– The Lady Spartans’ varsity soccer team suffered a Senior Night loss on the home pitch as the Clear Creek-Amana Clippers visited, scuttling Solon, 4-1, on Tuesday, May 18. The loss moved the Lady Spartans to 10-5 for the season and elevated the Boats to 14-2, the Clippers’ only two losses on the season coming courtesy of North Scott.
The Clippers’ senior Lauren Riggle booted in two goals to lead the Creek Girls, while senior Peyton Grafft scored on a corner kick and senior Ellen Austin buried the ball in the net. Defensively, the Boats’ Eva Plathe rallied the Clippers defensively. The Clippers recorded four assists while shooting 14 times, only five of which were on goal, for the game.
The Lady Spartans’ freshman Gabby Knipper recorded the sole team score in her one shot on goal. Senior Stella Mesch, junior Alex Locke, freshman Grace Yetley, and sophomore Morgan Link recorded a shot in the game.
“Morgan Link brought high energy into the game offensively and I felt Izzy Paisley did a great job stepping to the ball and defending Lauren Riggle,” Head Coach Amanda Paulson praised.
“After the fourth goal, I knew it was going to be a tough, uphill battle,” she added. “I never lost confidence in our girls, but I felt it was important to make sure our seniors were on the field for the last five minutes. The Clippers did a good job moving the ball and finding through balls in, behind our defense. We battled and worked hard but were fatigued by the end of the game and started chasing the ball.”
The Spartan Nation was allowed to recognize seniors Naya Vang, Stella Mesch and Sydney Rissman prior to the game.
The 10-5 Lady Spartans had their final two games of the regular season with back-to-back road treks to Tipton on Thursday, May 20, and Iowa City Regina on Friday, May 21.
Coach Paulson anticipated ending the season on a couple high notes.
“The game against Tipton should allow opportunities for creative runs up top,” she said. “And getting playing time for girls on the bench.”