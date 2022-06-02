INDEPENDENCE — The Lady Spartans improved to 2-2 overall and in the WaMaC East after sweeping the Independence (Indee) Mustangs 13-3 and 4-2 Thursday, May 26 in Independence.
Solon plated three runners in the top of the first inning of game one, scored five more in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth, and two in the fifth for a 13-0 lead. The Mustangs put three runs across in the bottom of the fifth.
Ava Stebral led Solon at the plate with three hits, Carly Ellison had two as did Addie Miller (including one double), with one hit apiece from Meghan O’Neill and Tiffany Primmer. Kendall Jensen worked all five innings in the circle giving up four hits and three earned runs, walking two, and striking out six.
The Mustangs opened the nightcap with two runs in the bottom of the first and held Solon scoreless until the top of the seventh inning when O’Neil, Hilary Wilson, Miller, and Izzy Frees scored. O’Neill and Ellison smacked three hits each with a double and an RBI for Ellison. Stebral, Wilson, Miller, Bailey Woolley, Mia Stahle, and McKenna Rogers had one hit each with two RBIs for Stahle.
Frees pitched all seven innings giving up four hits and two unearned runs, walking four, and striking out five.
Indee dropped to 0-5.
Solon will compete in a tournament Friday, June 3 at the U of I’s Hawkeye Softball Complex starting at 1:00 p.m. and travel to West Union for their tournament Saturday, June 4 starting at 9:00 a.m. Beckman Catholic visits Monday, June 6 for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader, and the Lady Spartans will visit the Stormin’ Pointers in Center Point Wednesday, June 8 for a 5;30 p.m. doubleheader.