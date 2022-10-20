SOLON — The Lady Spartans opened postseason play Monday, October 17 by hosting WaMaC West foe Williamsburg in a Class 3A Region 7 quarterfinal round match at home. Solon defeated the Raiders 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-9) and advanced to the semifinals with a Wednesday, October 19 match against Albia. The Blue Demons defeated Chariton 3-0 in their quarterfinal.

The Raiders took Solon by surprise in the first set, racking up a 5-0 lead before Coach Mikayla Siddell called for a time out to reset her squad. When play resumed Delaney Bombei put up a kill (with an assist by Brynn Deike), and got an ace serve to make it 5-2. A second Bombei ace made it 5-4 while a Sophia Hoeper ace tied the set 5-5. A kill by Grace Erwin gave Solon a 9-6 lead while another Erwin kill made it 12-10. A third Erwin kill put Solon up 18-15, but the Raiders knotted the set 18-18 before Aly Stahle launched a kill to retake the lead 19-18. Stahle struck again (with a Kylee Flynn assist) to lead 20-18.

Recommended for you