SOLON — The varsity Lady Spartans improved to 15-6 on the season (1-1 in WaMaC East play) with a 3-0 (25-6, 25-13, 25-15) sweep against WaMaC West’s Williamsburg Raiders Thursday, Sept. 15 at home on Military Appreciation Night.

“We ran our offense well,” said coach Mikayla Long-Siddell, who was recognized for her service to the country in the US Navy during a pregame Military Appreciation Night event. “I feel the girls are getting more comfortable with each other, so it’s nice to see our offense and defense working fluidly. I’d like to see them communicate more on the court and work on our defensive moves as we push through the rest of the season.”

Recommended for you