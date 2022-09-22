SOLON — The varsity Lady Spartans improved to 15-6 on the season (1-1 in WaMaC East play) with a 3-0 (25-6, 25-13, 25-15) sweep against WaMaC West’s Williamsburg Raiders Thursday, Sept. 15 at home on Military Appreciation Night.
“We ran our offense well,” said coach Mikayla Long-Siddell, who was recognized for her service to the country in the US Navy during a pregame Military Appreciation Night event. “I feel the girls are getting more comfortable with each other, so it’s nice to see our offense and defense working fluidly. I’d like to see them communicate more on the court and work on our defensive moves as we push through the rest of the season.”
After shocking the Raiders in the first set, Williamsburg put up a little more of a challenge in the second set, and even tied with Solon in the third. Long-Siddell said her ladies came out strong in the first set, “and it showed with our energy on the court.” However, “Volleyball is a constantly evolving game. Players and coaches adjust throughout sets to better emphasize their strengths. I expected our opponent to adjust their play, and I knew we would need to adjust to them as well.”
Offensively, Delaney Bombei led with ten kills, Grace Erwin made eight, Yasmine Sell produced seven, Aly Stahle had five, while Brynn Deike and Jozie Lahr made two each. Deike made 23 assists, with six from Izzy Frees and one from Kennedey Whitford.
Defensively, Sell had two solo blocks with one apiece by Stahle, Erwin, Bombei, and Lahr.
Stahle made five ace serves with one from Whitford.
“I am so proud of these girls and I know they are pushing hard,” the coach said. “It truly starts with the passion and drive to succeed. I believe practice is where everything comes together. We practice hard and lean a lot from our off-court sessions.” The team, she noted, is truly working more as a team and focusing a lot on their mentality. “Building character as a teammate and confidence has been a focal point for us. I see them building stronger bonds on and off the court and improving their work ethic in practice. Ultimately, I want them to continue to have fun and love the game as we push through the rest of the season because I think we can go far.”
Solon improved to 16-6 with a 2-1 win over Dubuque Wahlert in Clinton High School’s River Queen Invitational Saturday, Sept. 17. The Marion Wolves visited Tuesday, Sept. 20 for a WaMaC East clash.
Upcoming matches
The Lady Spartans travel to West Delaware in Manchester Tuesday, Sept. 27 and host Independence Tuesday, October 4. Freshmen and the JV squad will start at 5:00 p.m. with sophomores playing at 6:00 p.m., and the varsity taking the court at 7:30 p.m. on Fight Cancer Night.