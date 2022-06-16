Lady Spartans sweep the Stormin’ Pointers

CENTER POINT — The varsity girls improved their record to 7-5 on the season with a WaMaC East vs. West doubleheader win over Center Point-Urbana (CPU) Wednesday, June 8. Solon smashed the Pointers 10-3 in the opener and 9-3 in the nightcap.
Two scoreless innings were broken up with one Solon run in the top of the third followed by two in the fifth, two in the sixth, and a five-run assault in the seventh. CPU’s runs all came in the bottom of the sixth. Solon produced ten hits from Ava Stebral (two, one double), Meghan O’Neill (two), Camryn Keith (two, one double), Mia Stahle (two, one triple), Addie Miller, and Bailey Woolley (double). Stebral, Keith, and Woolley drove in two runs each with one by Stahle. Kendall Jensen pitched the full game giving up four hits and three earned runs while striking out two.
Solon’s bats heated up in the nightcap with four runs in the top of the third, three in the fourth, and two in the fifth. CPU answered with one in the fourth and two in the fifth. Keith led at the plate with three hits including a double and drove in two runs. Hillary Wilson smacked two with a double and a homerun driving in three runs for the night. Stebral (double), O’Neill, Addison Schlote, Izzy Frees, and Stahle had one hit apiece.
Frees pitched the full game giving up seven hits and three earned runs, and walking two.