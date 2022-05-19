SOLON– The Lady Spartans varsity soccer team extended their season’s final winning streak to five games following a week of four victories. Solon defeated the West Branch Bears 5-0 on the road; the Independence Mustangs 2-0 at home; the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes 1-0 at home on Senior Night; and the Clear Creek Amana Clippers 1-0 in Tiffin, to end the regular season with a 14-3 record overall and 10-2 in the WaMaC East for second behind Mount Vernon (14-1, 10-1), and besting Beckman Catholic (7-8, 6-6), Marion (4-8, 3-6), Maquoketa (1-12, 1-11) and West Delaware (0-14, 0-12).
In West Branch, the Lady Spartans’ Head Coach Amanda Paulson expected the victory Monday, May 9, against the Bears.
“I felt the game went as expected,” she explained. “I would have hoped for more offensive opportunities and goals scored in the first half, but it was hot, windy and the grass was long.”
Solon held a tentative 1-0 lead at the half, capitalizing in the second half scoring four additional goals to claim the 5-0 victory. The Lady Spartans recorded 29 shots, 14 on goal, as a team while recording two assists. Alex Paisley clocked 80 minutes protecting Solon’s goal.
The Bears claimed just three shots, none on goal, against the Lady Spartans with goalkeeper Iva Senio clocking 68 minutes, allowing Solon the five goals, and recording 20 saves. Fellow goalkeeper Hilda Hernandez recorded 12 minutes making two saves.
“I felt pushing against the wind in the second half helped us to possess the ball and it allowed us to play better through balls in behind,” Coach Paulson summarized. “After we had the goal in the second half, they kept coming.”
Solon sophomore Tali Radcliffe scored on both shots she took on goal. Junior Morgan Link scoring two goals, taking four shots on goal out of ten total, and recording one assist. Freshman Farrah Hendricks recorded her goal on a solo assault on the goal. Sophomore Grace Yetley was credited with one assist taking four shots, two on goal. Freshmen Rose McAtee shot twice, once on goal; Silvie Hendricks took one shot on goal; Addi Greene fired four times, once on goal; and Valerie Miller shot once. Sophomore Gabby Knipper shot three times, two on goal. Senior Reilly Johnson shot once.
“Tali Radcliffe came off the bench and had great energy and intensity, putting two goals in the back of the net,” Coach Paulson praised. “I also felt Reilly Johnson did a great job coming off the bench and maintaining a level of intensity in the game.”
The win elevated the Lady Spartan record to 11-3 while relegating the Bears to 4-6.
Solon handed Independence their second loss, and their only scoreless loss, of the season by scoring two goals in the first half and playing undaunting defense in the second.
Lady Spartan phenom, junior Morgan Link scored in the ninth-minute off a corner kick, curving into the mosh pit before the goal, and careening off Independence goalkeeper Lindsay Beyer’s leg, just inside the goal. It was Link’s only goal of the game as she recorded just two shots.
Solon freshman Elena Swan recorded the Lady Spartans other goal about five minutes later, burying the ball in the back of the goal amidst a skirmish once again in front of the Mustangs’ goal. Swan’s goal was her only shot during the game.
Gabby Knipper also fired twice, once on goal and Addi Greene shot once on Independence’s goal in the game. Alex Paisley served all 80 minutes before the Spartans’ goal, making four saves.
Coach Paulson was very proud of the Lady Spartans ability to shut out the Independence Mustangs while serving them their second loss of the season, exclaiming the win was, “So, so, so big! Absolutely amazing.”
She credited, “The entire team, hands down. We fought together and played for each other. Every single player deserves recognition for that win. I give two thumbs up for Alex Paisley defensively with an AMAZING save to keep our heads in the game.”
With two games remaining in the regular season, Vinton-Shellsburg (11-4) on Friday, at home on Senior Night, and at Clear Creek-Amana (9-7) on Saturday, Coach Paulson was unable to dispel all concerns even though the Lady Spartans were riding a high following the victory.
“Biggest concern, tired legs and the heat,” she elaborated. “We have two tough matches ahead of us. Vinton Shellsburg is ranked in 1A and has a great record for the year. CCA is a 2A school and historically plays good soccer.”
She also articulated the importance of the final home game.
“I love senior night. I love honoring our seniors and all of the emotions,” she professed. “Vinton-Shellsburg will be a tough battle, but what a fun game to host.”
As proposed by Paulson, the game on Friday was fun for the Lady Spartans, extending their winning streak with a goal in the first half and steadfastly rejecting the Vikings’ offensive attempts in the second half claiming the victory.
Varistybound.com did not have statistics posted from the game as of May 16, the filing of the article.
“Senior night is always a little bit more emotional, but I think the team also recognizes there are more games to be played,” assured Coach Paulson. “This is my first graduating class which makes it more special for me. Alex Locke has been playing for me and starting since her freshman year. Reilly Johnson didn’t want to go out for soccer, but after a ‘push’ from her mom, she decided to go out her junior year. She has been a special player and leader for us, and I think we would both agree it was a good thing her mom made that push. Lauran Schwake went out for the first time this year and she made so much growth as a player. Andrew and I are so happy she decided to give soccer a try.”
Coach Paulson also praised several performances in the game.
“Farrah and Silvie Hendricks both had good games as outside midfielders. I also thought Valerie Miller had a good defensive game with the rest of the back line. They did a great job controlling Vinton-Shellsburg’s top goal scorers. A win on senior night is a great way to recognize our seniors!”
In regard to the Lady Spartans’ perspective going into the season’s final game, Coach Paulson felt solid.
“We are exactly where I want to be going into the game against Clear Creek Amana. Our legs are tired from the heavy competition week in the heat, but our spirits and energy are high. Big picture, this game against CCA isn’t super important but of course we are going to go out there and try to get a W for our last regular season game.”
Solon did not disappoint, notching the W, in Tiffin, at Clear Creek-Amana High School claiming the win in overtime with a sole goal.
Coach Paulson professed the Lady Spartans’ were concerned entering the game but conquered, nonetheless.
“Our biggest concern was Clear Creek having numbers in the middle and (senior Madeline Shade) with speed up top,” she claimed.
She also heaped kudos on the team for persevering.
“Getting four wins in the four games this week was phenomenal,” she hailed. “The girls were tired but pushed themselves mentally and physically and took care of their bodies on the off days. These were tough games to play at the end of the season, but I think prepared us well for the post season.”
Varsitybound.com also reflected no statistical information on the win at the time of filing.
The string of victories places Solon in a Class 1A Region 7 quarterfinal playing against the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks, on Wednesday, May 18, at 6 p.m. at Spartan Stadium to determine who advances to the semi-finals against the winner of the Central Lee Hawks and the Washington Demons game also on Wednesday. Solon hosts the semifinal meeting on Tuesday, May 24, at 6 p.m. determining who competes in the Class 1A Region 7 Regional championship with the highest remaining ranked team to host the final Thursday, May 26, at 6 p.m.
“We played them (Mid-Prairie) in the regular season, so we have knowledge of how they play. They tend to sit more numbers behind the ball so we have to utilize the width and possess the ball to draw them away from the goal.” The Lady Spartans dispatched the Golden Hawks, 4-0, in a one sided affair, on April 11, earlier this season, on the grass pitch of the Wellman Rotary Soccer Fields.