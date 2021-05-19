SOLON– Solon senior Stella Mesch buried two shots in the net, one at the 16:17 mark and the second a little less than five minutes later, 12:26, in the first half and junior Lauren Bevans rattled the net with 39:08 remaining in the game to blank the West Branch Bears at home on Monday, May 10, for a 3-0 victory.
“Solon was able to attack with numbers up against West Branch, getting nearly 30 shots on goal,” Head Coach Amanda Paulson praised. “They had an outstanding keeper who made several good saves. It was great to see Stella and Lauren each get a goal.”
The Lady Spartans rained 46 shots, 28 on goal, on the Bears’ goalie, scoring three times in the victory. Mesch was responsible for 10 of the shots, eight on goal, and two points. Bevans fired three times on goal earning one point; Morgan Link kicked for the net 13 times, nine on goal; Gabby Knipper shot seven times, twice on goal; Grace Yetley fired five times, three on goal; Sydney Rissman and Tali Radcliffe fired twice apiece each with one on goal; Alex Locke shot twice; Reilly Johnson fired once on goal; and Maria Milliman fired once for Solon. Alex Paisley served 80 minutes before the net and recorded one save.
“I felt Stella had a great game offensively, turning and facing up their back line,” Coach Paulson said. “I also felt our bench did a great job coming out and contributing to the play.”
The Lady Spartans traveled to Independence, facing the Mustangs on Tuesday, May 11.
“Having back-to-back games is always a concern, especially with a small team, but I think our energy and our focus will help drive us through the rest of the week,” Paulson commented.