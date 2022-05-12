SOLON — Among the many things celebrated during the month of May is Older American’s Month, a time to acknowledge the contributions of senior citizens to our country and community. In recognition the Solon Senior Advocates names an annual Solon Senior Citizen of the Year.
Larry Meister is the Solon Senior Citizen of the Year for 2022.
Meister was presented with a certificate during the Wednesday, May 5 regular meeting of the city council where Mayor Steve Stange read an official proclamation declaring May to be Older American’s Month.
“Whereas the City of Solon is home to citizens age 60 years or older whose experiences and wisdom connect us to the past and help us meet the challenges of the future; and whereas the older citizens of the City of Solon are representative of an unprecedented trend in the nation’s demographic make-up; and whereas the older persons are diverse, respected citizens who continue to contribute to our nation’s social and economic well-being as they live longer, and healthier, and more productive lives, many even starting second careers; and whereas as America grows older, each community must strive to understand and address the evolving challenges and needs of our older citizens, and the people who care for them; and whereas the opportunities and challenges require us to think differently about health and long term care, and work together to ensure that older Americans remain strong and live with dignity; and whereas the City of Solon wishes to join in the celebration to honor the seniors of Johnson County, and encourage them to age strong, and to live strong,” he said.
Sandy Hanson, representing the Solon Senior Advocates, made the presentation citing Meister’s “outstanding contributions to our community. You are richly deserving.”
“It’s just been a pleasure since my retirement in ’99,” Meister said, “to join a variety of activities that go on in this community.” The organizations he is a part of, he said, “Just give me time to enjoy what I’m doing. This community is unbelievable. As 35 years as a high school principal here, the support that I got is unbelievable. And when I retired, my goal was to give back to this community like they gave back to me.”