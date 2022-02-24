Solon’s varsity boys had a four game winning streak snapped in a 37-35 upset loss to the visiting Center Point-Urbana (CPU) Stormin’ Pointers Feb. 15 on Senior Night.
The Spartans and Pointers ended the first period tied 4-4 with a free throw each from Logan Sieverding and Brady Mullen, and a basket by Kinnick Pusteoska. Jake Benzing gave Solon their first lead of the night by draining a three-point bucket for a 7-4 lead while a basket and free throw from Pusteoska made it 10-4. CPU stormed back with a pair of three-pointers to kick off an 11-point run leading to a 15-12 advantage. The Pointers led 20-16 at halftime.
Jake Quillin sank a three-pointer in the third cutting Solon’s deficit to 24-21. The Spartans continued to trail throughout the period with Carson Miller making it 27-25 before Mullen knotted the game at 27 going into the final eight minutes.
Quillin sank his second three-point basket of the night to bring the Spartans within one point, 32-21, with four minutes remaining while Mullen gave Solon a 33-32 lead. However, CPU went up 34-33 going into the final minute. Benzing nailed a pair of free throws for a 35-34 lead with 22 seconds left. A Spartan foul with 9.2 seconds remaining led to a Pointer free throw and 35-35 tie. CPU’s Gabe Hansen beat the buzzer with a game winning layup to improve CPU’s record to 8-13 while dipping Solon to 13-8.
Stats for Solon include: scoring — Brady Mullen and Kinnick Pusteoska seven, Jake Quillin six, Jacob Timmons four, Jake Benzing and Gehrig Turner three, Carson Miller and Cayden Knipper two, Logan Sieverding one; rebounds — Pusteoska and Benzing four, Timmons three, Mullen, Knipper, and Turner two, Sieverding, Quillin, and Sean Stahle one; assists — Quillin four, Mullen three, Timmons and Pusteoska two; steals — Mullen three, Sieverding and Pusteoska two, Gerdin, Timmons, and Stahle one; blocks — Quillin one.
“It was not the way we wanted to celebrate our seniors,” said Coach Jared Galpin. “CPU is traditionally a tough program, and we knew they were going to come in and play tough for 32 minutes. We didn’t shoot the ball well enough to win the game. This time of year, every game, no matter regular season or not, feels like a tournament game. Every offensive and defensive possession matters. We had our chances, but made some mistakes and CPU capitalized.” Solon and CPU were set to meet again on Monday, Feb. 21 in a 3A Substate 4 first round game. Looking ahead to the rematch, Galpin said, “We have a week to learn from our mistakes and get better.”
Seniors Quillin, Mullen, Miller, Sieverding, Grant Gerdin, Cayden Knipper, Jacob Timmons, and Pusteoska were recognized prior to the varsity game.
“I have worked with these seniors for two years now and they have been instrumental in helping to establish the culture of our program,” Galpin said. “At Solon we want to be a tough, disciplined, and fundamentally sound program. These seniors have helped build that culture. They are a fun group that support and play for each other. It has been fun watching them in their other activities and coaching them. These guys have great plans for their future, and I have no doubt they will be successful in whatever they do.”