WEST DES MOINES — Join the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers (CSIF) for a special field day to help pork producers utilize trees in windbreaks. The Field Day will be Thursday, August 4, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at 1189 Filmore Road, Elgin, Iowa.
During the field day, Aaron and Kali Wenger will showcase the windbreak around their hog confinement building, which was planted earlier this year.
The Green Farmstead Partner program is a collaborative effort involving the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers Trees Forever, and the Iowa Nursery and Landscape Association.
“Trees are more than aesthetics,” said Brian Waddingham, executive director of CSIF. “Trees provide many benefits, including energy savings as trees block harsh winter winds, and improvements to air quality.”
Waddingham noted, “To date, more than 80,000 trees have been planted on Iowa livestock farms through the Green Farmstead Partner program, and that number is growing every year. The purpose of the field day is to showcase responsible and successful livestock farming through the planting of windbreaks. Participating in the Green Farmstead Partner program allows livestock farmers to gain timely and cost-effective assistance in the planting of trees and shrubs around new and existing cattle feedlots, hog, and poultry barns.”