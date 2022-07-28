WEST DES MOINES — Join the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers (CSIF) for a special field day to help pork producers utilize trees in windbreaks. The Field Day will be Thursday, August 4, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at 1189 Filmore Road, Elgin, Iowa.

During the field day, Aaron and Kali Wenger will showcase the windbreak around their hog confinement building, which was planted earlier this year.

