SOLON — When the Lady Spartans take to the volleyball court this season, they will be led by one of their own as 2016 grad Mikayla Long-Siddell moves from an assistant coach role to head coach. She replaces Jeff Walker after a disappointing 17-23 showing last season, which included a 3-0 win over Fort Madison in the first round of Class 4A postseason play as well as regular season wins over Center Point-Urbana (CPU) and Marshalltown. The season ended in the semifinals with a 3-1 loss to Central DeWitt.

Solon has lost Maddie Manifold, Alexa Hupfeld, and Camryn Keith to graduation. Keith was second on the squad with 191 kills while Manifold produced 144. Stepping up are seniors Delaney Bombei, Kylee Fynn, Sophia Hoeper, Mikayla Langenberg, and Brianna Kerkove. Bombei, a returning starter, is an outside hitter who earned 1st Team All-Conference honors last season as she led the squad with 209 kills and 39 ace serves. Defensively she produced 34 solo blocks and made 51 block assists. Flynn, also a returning starter, is a defensive specialist and setter with 244 assists, six kills, and four solo blocks last year. Hoeper, a right side hitter, produced 98 kills, seven solo blocks, and 11 block assists. Langenberg is a defensive specialist with one kill last season and five assists while Kerkove only played in four sets.

