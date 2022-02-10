Leonard Milder
Leonard Aloysius Milder, 90, of Solon, died peacefully at Solon Retirement Village Feb. 4, 2022. Visitation was held Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at St. Mary Church in Solon with a rosary and vigil. A mass of Christian burial was held Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the church, with Father Charles Fladung officiating, burial was at St. Mary Cemetery. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon was in charge of the arrangements.
Leonard was born Sept. 24, 1931, in Muscatine, to John and Gertrude (Smith) Milder, the 14th of 17 children. In 1950, immediately following high school, he was a route driver for Coca-Cola in Iowa City. Leonard married Marilyn Lu Nagel in March, 1956, in Burlington. Together, they had four children and built several homes together in Iowa City, Coralville and Solon. He was employed by Coca-Cola for nineteen years, working his way up to management level. He began his career in vending services at the University of Iowa in 1969. He was the first manager of vending services in the University’s history, establishing the very first vending service on campus. Leonard retired from this position in 1989.
Following retirement, Leonard and Marilyn enjoyed being snowbirds in Texas each winter. They also traveled together to many countries in Europe, Australia, Russia and New Zealand. In 2013, they visited seven different countries. Additionally, Leonard enjoyed camping with their family, woodworking, and was an avid Hawkeye sports fan. He and Marilyn were Hawkeye football and basketball season ticket holders since the 1960s.
Leonard is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Marilyn; and his four children: Debra Lundeen (Kent) of Moline, Ill., Douglas (Carol) of Pocatello, Id., Diane Koster (Kevin) of Davenport and Donna Wears (Brent) of Solon; six grandchildren: Nicholas Thul (Tara) of Bettendorf, Meagan Sully (Gary) of Pocatello, Id., Emily Kroul (Cody) of Salmon, Id., Anna Milder of Pocatello, Id., Ryan Lundeen (Samantha) of Chicago, Ill., and Colton Wears (Natalie) of Marengo; three great-granddaughters: Audrey Jean, Harper Jade, and Millie Rose and three siblings: Gerald, Eugene (Betty), and Patricia Kasper (Glenn).
He was preceded in death by his parents; thirteen siblings and granddaughter, Lindsay Marie Thul.
Memorials may be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in his name.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Solon Retirement Village and Care Center for their loving care of Leonard.
