Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks sent out her latest fundraising letter telling constituents she “ran for Congress because I want to protect the American Dream.”
As a voter, I don’t see Miller-Meeks protecting the American Dream or her constituents.
For instance, she said she voted for fiscal restraint and limited government. Her votes keep constituents living below the poverty line. She voted against the American Rescue Plan, Build Back Better and raising the minimum wage. Americans were food insecure during the pandemic and many still are. She had an opportunity to help us, but she chose not to.
Miller-Meeks said she voted for more individual freedom. How is she giving us “more individual freedom” by voting against, “For the People Act”, legislation created to expand voting rights. She claimed a shortened early voting period and shaving an hour off of Election Day voting is “updated and modernized” election laws. That’s voter suppression.
Miller-Meeks said she supports “law-and-order.” She also supports twice impeached former President Trump whose flaunting of our legal system includes the attempt to illegally overturn the 2020 election.
Christina Bohannan will be a representative that Iowans in the 1st district can rely on to reflect their views in Congress unlike our current representative who votes her party line.