I’ve had the good fortune to work alongside Erika Billerbeck for a number of years and I’m proud to support her as a candidate for Solon School Board. As a law enforcement officer she has always conducted herself with integrity and a tenacity for getting the job done. Erika is thoughtful, thorough, and will serve our community well as a member of the school board. Her experience as a public employee will support her efforts to be an advocate for the teachers and staff who go to work every day and your children and mine.
I’m proud to vote for Erika Billerbeck and I hope that you will too on or before Nov. 2.
Brad Kunkel
Solon
3 candidates stand out for Solon School Board
After listening to the candidate forum and reading each of the candidates own published words promoting their individual ideals, intentions and focus for running for Solon School Board, candidates Edmonds, Billerbeck and Neuerburg stand out as the best choice for Solon. These three candidates have shown themselves to be the most focused on identifying and solving problems within the school district regarding finances, relationships and most importantly teacher satisfaction and retention. Without the best teachers, Solon cannot be the best school, and the teachers deserve the community they work in to elect advocates for them at the very least.While each of the candidates at the forum spoke with great insight, a conflict of interest cannot be ignored when a candidate’s spouse is a staff member. Solon needs board members who can fully participate in each and every vote, without having to recuse themselves due to a conflict of interest. I am happy to place my vote for Edmonds, Billerbeck and Neuerburg.