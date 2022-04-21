Library events
It’s not too late to join us for Virtual Trivia Night. Thursday, April 21 at 7 p.m., join us on Zoom for some friendly competition and a true test of your knowledge. Play from the comfort of home, with friends and family from around the world. There are no limits to team sizes. Just remember, no answers in the Zoom chat, so teams must organize a secondary chat method. Get your team together, or play as an individual, and join us on Zoom for Virtual Trivia Night! Zoom details can be found on our website calendar, solon.lib.ia.us
Please note the Library will close at 4 p.m., Friday, April 22, for staff In-Service.
Gardening enthusiasts are encouraged to join the Friends of the Library for Landscaping Clean-Up Saturday, April 23, at 11 a.m. Bring your garden tools and lend a hand to clean up and prepare the Library for Spring. Save the date for our Library Garden Planting, May 19 at 6 p.m.
Caregivers and littles are invited to join us for Storytime. Tuesday mornings at 10:30, we gather in the Library meeting room for songs, games, and books. To protect unvaccinated children, we have limited capacity on a first-come, first-served basis and face masks are encouraged for adults. Following Storytime, take a Grab & Go activity for more fun at home. Don’t forget our catalog of Digital Storytime is available anytime.
Bid high and bid often at the Solon Public Library Foundation’s “Put a Bid on It” silent auction. From local photography pieces to pottery, there’s sure to be a piece of art that catches your eye. Visit the Library to browse through the offerings and start placing bids Monday, April 25. The silent auction closes Saturday, May 7 at 5 p.m. Many thanks to the generous artists and patrons who donated from their collections to make this auction possible. All proceeds will be used to finance the Mobile Computer Lab project.
Enjoy a cup of coffee, a treat and great conversation with friends at Coffee & Conversations.
The past two years have led to many feeling isolated and unable to socialize. Socializing has been one of the most effective ways for seniors to improve their mental health, reduce stress, and improve memory longevity. Join us and reap the benefits of a little Coffee & Conversation, Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m., in the Solon Public Library meeting room.
Break out the Cribbage board, dust off your Scrabble letters and join us for Game Night. Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m., we’re breaking out the table-top games and enjoying lively conversation and friendly competition. We’ll have a variety of games available and will be ready to play.
The Library has an immediate need for community volunteers. If you are a teen hoping to provide service and earn “Silver Cord” hours, or an adult with some free time, we’d love to have your help. Library volunteers are key to supporting staff and keeping the Library moving. Visit the Library to complete a volunteer application and see how you can help.
What’s new?
Stop in to browse through the new DVDs, fiction, non-fiction, puzzles, romance, cake pans, westerns, sci-fi, fantasy and audiobooks. We’re always adding the highly anticipated blockbusters and bestsellers, so don’t be afraid to recommend titles you’ve enjoyed or request titles you’re looking for. We love to hear from you.
New DVDs
Gintama: The Very Final. Gintoki, Takasugi and Katsura fight past the Tendoushuu forces, who have taken over the Terminal. The mothership at the top of the terminal is absorbing large amounts of Altana and channeling it into the body of the child Shouyou in order to resurrect him and obtain true immortality. As the group is attacked, they split into two, with Katsura holding on to Shouyou’s heart. Based on the Gintama manga and anime series, the film acts as a conclusion to the anime series storyline.
Sing 2. Can-do koala, Buster Moon, and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch — he has to find and persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster’s dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. Rated PG.
Spider-Man: No Way Home. With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Rated PG-13.
West Side Story (2021). Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Their burgeoning romance helps to fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks — two rival gangs vying for control of the streets. (Rated PG-13)
Julia. The life the legendary cookbook author and television superstar who changed the way Americans think about food, television, and even about women, is brought to life. Using never-before-seen archival footage, personal photos, first-person narratives and cutting-edge, mouth-watering food cinematography, the film traces Julia Child’s 12-year struggle to create and publish the revolutionary Mastering the Art of French Cooking (1961) which has sold more than 2.5 million copies to date, and her rapid ascent to become the country’s most unlikely television star. It’s the empowering story of a woman who found her purpose — and her fame — at 50, and took America along on the whole delicious journey. (Rated PG-13)
Benjamin Franklin. A film by Ken Burns explores the revolutionary life of one of the 18th century’s most consequential figures and compelling personalities, whose work and words unlocked the mystery of electricity and helped create the United States.