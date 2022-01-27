Library access
The Library continues with our regular hours, all year long, of Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Holidays and monthly staff in-service days come into consideration, so it’s always best to visit our website or give us a call.
Our community can reach us via telephone (319-624-2678), email (staff@solon.lib.ia.us), live chat on our website (solon.lib.ia.us), or stop in during library hours.
Per CDC and Johnson County Public Health recommendations, masks are encouraged for all patrons (2+), regardless of vaccination status, while inside the Library building. We have a limited number of masks available for patrons without. Thank you for doing your part to keep our community safe and healthy.
Library events
The Winter Library Challenge is designed for all ages (birth to adult) with small and grand prizes for each age group. The fun continues through January, so turn in your slips by the end of day Monday, Jan. 31. Everyone can participate in activities and challenges at the Library to earn secret codes. Pick up a brochure at the Library or track your participation online via READsquared. Challenge yourself and win this WIN-ter.
It’s not too late to join us for Virtual Trivia Night. Do you enjoy testing your knowledge and playing trivia with friends? Join us on Zoom, Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. for an all-new TV-themed Trivia Night. We’ve had players join us from across the country and even from across the world. It’s the perfect way to enjoy a fun evening with friendly competition while staying safe and warm at home. Remember, no limit on team sizes, and no answers in Zoom chat, so all teams will need to arrange an alternate method of chat during trivia. Visit our website for the Zoom link and join us tonight.
BAM POW To Go Kits for K-4th graders are available while supplies last, with a new activity each Thursday. This week it’s Build It: Pipe Cleaner Constellations and participants can log the secret code for more points in the Winter Library Challenge.
The Solon Book Club met in January to share thoughts on the book, News of the World by Paulette Jiles. This novel takes place in the aftermath of the Civil War and was recently adapted to a film, starring Tom Hanks. You, too, can read this historical fiction novel and watch the film. New members are invited to join the Book Club. In February we’re reading a staff favorite, The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee. Pick up a copy of the book and join us Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the Library meeting room (masks required) or via Zoom.
Our next DIY Night is Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. We’ll create felt garland that’s sure to brighten up our homes or offices, and enjoy some virtual socializing while we’re at it. Kits are limited, so register at the Library or online at https://tinyurl.com/SPLfelt today and join us on Zoom to chat and create.
February is quickly approaching and that means it’s nearly time to try a Blind Date with A Book. We’ll have all new selections and we’re expanding to include younger readers by offering Blind PLAYdate With a Book. Keep an eye out for details next week.
What’s new?
Stop in to browse through the new DVDs, fiction, non-fiction, puzzles, romance, cake pans, westerns, sci-fi, fantasy and audiobooks. Community newspapers and the puzzle have returned. Enjoy some time at the Library soon.
The Last Mrs. Parrish by Liv Constantine is full of dark twists and suspense that will keep you guessing until the very last page.
Fans of western fiction may have noticed we’re adding new Louis L’Amour leather-bound books thanks to a generous donation. We were able to replace some of our worn-out small-format books and add new-to-us books. We’re excited to be filling in our collection of westerns; check out the new shelf during your next visit.
Our digital collections are always adding new items, too. Have you browsed the Libby app lately? New eBooks, audiobooks and magazines are added regularly, including the hot new releases you’ve been waiting for. Similarly, Kanopy is always adding new movies and documentaries to stream on your favorite device. When the busy day gets away from you, or the weather keeps you at home, you can always reach the digital library. Take a look at all of our digital offerings and find something new.