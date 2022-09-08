September is Library Card Sign Up Month which originated as a drive to get library cards for each student. We love to celebrate all of our Library card holders! During the month of September, you can enter to win a Movie & Snack Combo Pack by getting a new card, updating your card, and every time you show your card in the Library.
Learn about the benefits of solar energy and reflect on the first year of solar panels at the Library with Kirsten from Rabe Hardware on Thursday, September 8th at 6:30 p.m.
It’s time for Family Fun Night! On September 10th, we’ll start yard games at 6:30 p.m. and the outdoor movie, The Mitchells vs The Machines, at 7:30 p.m. so bring your lawn chairs and enjoy a night at the Library.
BAM POW is back! Early-out Thursdays are for Kindergarten through 5th graders to Build and Make, Play or Watch with us with weekly activities. Pick up a Fall BAM POW schedule at the Library or browse the calendar to see the schedule of activities.
Creative Amazing Teens of Solon (CATS) activities for 6th through 12th graders follow the BAM POW activities on Thursday afternoons. We’ll enjoy games, movies, crafts, and time with friends. Teens can also enjoy Your Space on Tuesday afternoons from 3-4 p.m. for games, snacks and time to relax.
Our gardening series continues with Winterize Your Garden on Thursday, September 15 at 6:30 p.m. Master Gardener, Jackie Wellborn, will teach us how to prepare our gardens for winter so they’ll be ready for spring planting.
More than half of child car seats are installed incorrectly, according to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Don’t let your child be a statistic, make sure your child car seat is being used correctly and meets the needs of your child. Register for a free Child Car Seat Safety Check on Tues, Sept. 27th, 9 a.m. –11 a.m. Patrons are invited to bring their child safety seat, their vehicle, and their child to the library where a certified technician will be on hand to answer questions, check for recalls, and assist with making sure child safety seats are correctly installed. Parents and caregivers can sign up for this drive-through event online or sign up at the Library desk. A limited number of walk-in appointments will be available.
Whether you consider yourself a “foodie” or are looking for some inspiration in the kitchen, we’d love to have you join us at Cookbook Club! Each month we’ll select a cookbook, read and cook from that book, and share your results. This month we’re eating from The Pioneer Woman Cooks by Ree Drummond. Pick up a copy of this cookbook today and join us on Saturday, September 17th at 11 a.m. to share your dish and meet some other food lovers.
The Friends of the Solon Public Library are seeking new (or returning) members: they are looking for a new board member, and/or someone with the desire to organize garage sale donations. If you’re interested in becoming a member of the Friends of the Library, there are applications at the library or on our website, click on “About” and select “Friends” for contact information.
What’s new?
With a wide variety of non-fiction topics, we’re sharing just a few of the latest titles to hit the new shelves. Stop in to browse today!
Flying Blind: The 737 MAX Tragedy and the Fall of Boeing by Peter Robison. Boeing is a century-old titan of industry. It played a major role in the early days of commercial flight, World War II bombing missions, and moon landings. The plane maker remains a cornerstone of the U.S. economy, as well as a linchpin in the awesome routine of modern air travel. But in 2018 to 2019, two crashes of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 killed 346 people. The crashes exposed a shocking pattern of malfeasance, leading to the biggest crisis in the company’s history – and one of the costliest corporate scandals ever.
Freeze Fresh: The Ultimate Guide to Preserving 55 Fruits and Vegetables by Crystal Schmidt. Discover how versatile your freezer can be. Freeze your fruits and veggies for maximum flavor and minimum waste! Freezing is the easiest way to preserve produce, but to succeed you need to know how to properly prepare these foods. When should you blanch? How do you prevent freezer burn? Can you freeze lettuce?
The New Organic Grower by Eliot Coleman. Since it’s original publication in 1989, The New Organic Grower has been one of the most influential farming books available. In this revised and updated 30th anniversary edition, pioneering farmer Eliot Coleman returns to his seminal book that launched the organic revolution and inspired a generation of farmers to work with the land, not against it.
The Queens of Animation by Nathalia Holt. The animated films of Walt Disney Studios have entertained millions, but few fans know that behind the groundbreaking features was an influential group of women – women who fought for respect in an often ruthless male-dominated industry and who have slipped under the radar for decades. Bestselling author Nathalia Holt tells their stories, showing how these women infiltrated the boys’ club of Disney’s animation and story departments to create the rich artwork and unforgettable narratives that become part of the American canon.