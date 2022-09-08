Family Fun Night

September is Library Card Sign Up Month which originated as a drive to get library cards for each student. We love to celebrate all of our Library card holders! During the month of September, you can enter to win a Movie & Snack Combo Pack by getting a new card, updating your card, and every time you show your card in the Library.

Learn about the benefits of solar energy and reflect on the first year of solar panels at the Library with Kirsten from Rabe Hardware on Thursday, September 8th at 6:30 p.m.

