Don’t miss the Friends of the Library’s Annual Halloween Sale on Saturday, October 8th from 8 a.m. to Noon in the Library meeting room. The Friends will have a large variety of Halloween costumes and seasonal decor available. If you have costumes and decor you’ve outgrown, the Friends accept donations all year long. Support the Friends of the Library and find something for the spooky season.

We want to hear from YOU! Solon Public Library is in the process of creating our next 3 — 5 year strategic plan. We are hosting Community Focus Groups on two upcoming Sundays: October 9th and November 13th from 2:00 — 4:00 p.m. We also invite you to complete a library survey online or in-person (link available on our website, solon.lib.ia.us). Your feedback and input will help us respond to community needs and shape our library’s future.

