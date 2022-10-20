Great Pumpkin Decorating Contest
The first few entries have been received! Don’t miss the Great Pumpkin Decorating Contest. Pumpkins must be turned in by Wednesday, October 26th to be entered in the contest.

Library News

Friend Your Library! This National Friends of Libraries Week we’re celebrating all that our wonderful Friends do! Our Friends group supports the Library with funding for summer reading prizes, special events, winter library challenge, and landscaping. The Friends also organize many fundraising events like the spring book sale, holiday puzzle sale, Halloween costume sale, Grant Wood prints and note cards, and city-wide garage sales. Join the Friends of the Library and see how you can help grow our Library. Special thanks to all of our Friends for their continued support!

