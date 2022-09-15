September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month. Do you know the value of your Library card? Laura Bush said, “I have found the most valuable thing in my wallet is my library card.” Without a doubt, you’ve seen quotes from a variety of famous people around the world regarding the value of the Library. Rita Mae Brown said, “When I got my library card, that’s when my life began.” You can use your Library card for much more than checking out books! Learn a new language, stream movies, discover new places around the world, learn the ukulele, and star-gaze with a telescope. What have you discovered with your Library card?

We’ve enjoyed fresh tomatoes, bell peppers, green beans, and carrots from our Library garden. Our gardening series continues with Winterize Your Garden on Thursday, September 15 at 6:30 p.m. Master Gardener, Jackie Wellborn, will teach us how to prepare our gardens for winter so they’ll be ready for spring planting.

