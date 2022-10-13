Local Libraries LIT to welcome author Ann Patchett
Solon Public Library is collaborating with other Johnson County Libraries to engage our communities by presenting diverse speakers.
The goal of Local Libraries LIT {Listen, Initiate, Talk} is to grow a thriving community which shines with diversity, equity, and inclusion. This month author Ann Patchett will speak.
Patchett is a graduate of Sarah Lawrence College and the Iowa Writer’s Workshop. She has written thirteen books and been the recipient of numerous awards and fellowships. Her novel, Bel Canto, was awarded the Orange Prize and the PEN/Faulkner Award. In 2016, Ann released her seventh novel, Commonwealth; It was selected as a New York Times Best Book of the Year, a TIME Magazine Top 10 Selection, and was a NBCC Award Finalist. In 2019, she published her first children’s book, Lambslide, illustrated by Robin Preiss Glasser, as well as a novel, The Dutch House, which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and has sold more than 1 million copies. Ann’s latest, These Precious Days: Essays, is a deeply personal collection that reflects on home, family, friendships, and writing.
In 2011, she opened Parnassus Books in Nashville, Tennessee, with her business partner Karen Hayes. She has since become a spokesperson for independent booksellers, championing books and bookstores. In 2012, TIME named Ann one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World for her efforts on behalf of the literary community.
“The partnership between our libraries has made Local Libraries LIT possible” says Amy Golly, Adult Services Librarian at the North Liberty Library, “and given us the opportunity to have conversations with award winning authors like Ann Patchett.”
Local Libraries LIT thrives to grow a community which shines with diversity, equity, and inclusion. This special speaker series is offered at no charge to participants. Donations are welcomed to help sustain and grow Local Libraries LIT.
There are two ways to enjoy this discussion: Register online at https://tinyurl.com/LLLIT2022 and view from your home on Thursday, October 27 at 6:30 p.m., or enjoy a watch party at the Solon Public Library on Tuesday, November 1 at 6:30 p.m. We’ll play an encore presentation of the speaker and enjoy charcuterie and desserts with other literary lovers. Join us either way to hear from Ann Patchett!
Openings on Solon Public Library Board of Trustees
Are you interested in advocating for the Library? The Solon Public Library Board of Trustees has an open seat for a City of Solon resident and an open seat for a rural Johnson County resident. Trustees advocate for the Library in the community in many ways, like increasing funding, ensuring the Library is meeting the needs of the community, and planning for the future. To learn more about the role of the Library Board of Trustees, and find the application, visit our website (solon.lib.ia.us) then under the “About” menu, click “Library Board.” Applications should be returned to Solon City Hall.
Library Access
Regular Library hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please note the following special hours and closures in October:
Thursday, October 13th, the Library will be closed, no early-out programs.
Friday, October 28th, the Library will be closed.
Monday, October 31st, the Library will close at 4 p.m. for the holiday.
Library Events
It’s the Great Pumpkin Decorating Contest, Solon friends! Pick out the perfect pumpkin and get it all dressed up! Get creative, use paint, glue, or other materials, just don’t carve your pumpkin. Categories include Littles, Kids, Teens, Adults, and Families. Judges will rank based on creativity, use of materials, originality, and title. Pick up an entry sheet for the full details of this contest. Pumpkins must be turned in by Wednesday, October 26th to be entered in the contest.
Cook up something new to enjoy with the Cookbook Club! This month we’re eating from Midwest Made: Big, Bold Baking from the Heartland by Shauna Sever. This cookbook features pastries, pies, cakes, and savories galore! Try a dish, bring it to share, and chat with other foodies on Saturday, October 15th at 11 a.m.
The second session of Family History will include finding your ancestors as we continue to dive into our personal family histories with Jeanne St. Christian, a Family History Librarian. Don’t miss Family History on Monday, October 17th at 6 p.m.
Virtual Trivia Night is shaking things up on Thursday, October 20th at 7 p.m. This general knowledge trivia will have four rounds, and this time they’ll be audio or visual rounds. Gather your team (no limit on team size) or play as an individual to test your ability to recognize these audio clips and images! The joy of a virtual trivia night is the ability to gather friends and family from across the country. So get ready & enjoy the friendly competition!
What’s New?
New arrivals to the DVD collections range from long awaited animated family fun to cinematic dramas, to exploring the outdoors. Find something for your next movie night at the Library!
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston. Follow along with The New York Times bestselling author (How to Be Black), podcaster (How to Citizen with Baratunde), and outdoor enthusiast on his journey to explore the country’s diverse landscapes and discover how they shape our outdoor lives. Wherever we live, we share a love for the wild, but in a country as big and diverse as America we have vastly different ways to find and experience nature.
Elvis. From his rise to fame to his unprecedented superstardom, rock ‘n’ roll icon Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) maintains a complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), over the course of 20 years. Central to Presley’s journey and happiness is one of the most influential people in his life — Priscilla (Olivia DeJonge). Rated PG-13.
The Forgiven. Explores the reverberations of a random accident on the lives of both the local Muslims, and Western visitors to a house party at a grand villa in the High Atlas Mountains of Morocco over a single weekend. Starring Matt Smith, Jessica Chastain, and Ralph Fiennes. Rated R.
Minions: The Rise of Gru. In the 1970s, young Gru tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader — the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails. Luckily, he finds an unlikely source for guidance — Wild Knuckles himself — and soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. Rated PG.
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. In 1950s London, a widowed cleaning lady falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, deciding she must have one of her own. After working to raise the funds to pursue her dream, she embarks on an adventure to Paris that will change not only her own outlook — but the very future of the House of Dior. Rated PG. You can also read the book this feel-good movie is based on!