Did you know the Solon Public Library offers a streaming service? Using your Solon Public Library card, you can access over 30,000 films with Kanopy. The diverse collection offers timely films, documentaries, and kids content. With easy to use apps available on your favorite device(s), including smart TVs, you can enjoy this amazing collection anytime!

Join Family History Librarian, Jeanne St. Christian, for a Family History series at the Library. We’ll learn how to organize your family history research, how to find your ancestors, and amazing family history resources. This series will be Mondays, October 3rd, 17th, and 24th at 6 p.m. No registration necessary. Attend one or more classes, we’d love to help you with your family history research.

Recommended for you