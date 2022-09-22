Celebrate National Library Card Sign-Up Month with us! We continue to celebrate with all of our cardholders. During the month of September, every time you visit the Library and have your Library card for check-out, you can enter to win a movie and snack combo pack! Need to sign up for a card, replace your card, or update your information? You can enter the drawing too! If you haven’t been to the Library in a while, we’d love to see you and help you discover something new.
Fall Baby Time began on Monday, September 19th, and continues Mondays at 10:30 a.m. through October 24th. Spend time with your little one building pre-reading skills while making new parent and caregiver friends at our fall session of Baby Time! We’ll share nursery rhymes, sing songs, read books, and enjoy free play with age-appropriate toys. Attend one or more classes: we’d love to see you anytime!
Don’t take a chance with your child’s car seat. Register for a free Child Car Seat Safety Check on Tues, Sept. 27th, 9 a.m. –11 a.m. Parents and caregivers are invited to bring their child safety seat, their vehicle, and their child to the library where a certified technician will be on hand to answer questions, check for recalls, and assist with making sure child safety seats are correctly installed. Register for this drive-through event online or sign up at the Library.
Join us Tuesday mornings at 10:30 for Storytime! Miss Cassi will share songs, books, and games with friends and caregivers all about music in September. We also continue to share Digital Storytime with you, anytime on your favorite device! Visit our website or find us on YouTube to enjoy.
We were so pleased to share our Solar Energy Success Story at our recent library program. Kirsten Lang from Rabe Hardware provided an informative presentation about the benefits of solar energy, the types of solar panel installations they offer, and examples of residential and commercial installations. The library had 102 solar panels installed in the summer of 2021. In the first year of use the majority of the library’s electric energy was produced by our solar panels which resulted in significant savings in our electric energy bills. Be sure to check out the special “Solar Array Details’’ button on our website to observe our solar energy production each day of the week. To date, our solar panels have reduced 93,000 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions which is the equivalent of planting 700 new trees.
The benefits of board games are endless! Meet new people, reduce stress, increase brain function, and enjoy friendly competition at Game Night on Thursday, September 29. We’ll gather in the Library meeting room at 6:30 p.m. to enjoy favorites like Scrabble, and Cribbage. And we’ll have a few other games available for you to try.
Please note the Library has the following upcoming closures for staff continuing education and safety training:
Friday, September 23rd, the Library will close at 4 p.m.
Thursday, October 13th, the Library will be closed.
Friday, October 28th, the Library will be closed.
What’s New?
These are just a few of the latest hit movies and tv series we have on the “new shelves” with many more on the way.
Lightyear. While spending years attempting to return home, marooned Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear encounters an army of ruthless robots commanded by Zurg who are attempting to steal his fuel source. Rated PG.
Mr. Malcom’s List. A young woman (Frida Pinto) courts a mysterious wealthy suitor (Sope Dirisu) in 19th century England. Based on the book by Suzanne Allain and sure to be a hit with fans of Bridgerton. Rated PG.
Where the Crawdads Sing. Abandoned by her family, Kya Clark, otherwise known to the townspeople of Barkley Cove as the Marsh Girl, is mysterious and wild. “Where the Crawdads Sing” is a coming-of-age story of a young girl raised by the marshlands of the south in the 1950s. When the town hotshot is found dead, and inexplicably linked to Kya, the Marsh Girl is the prime suspect in his murder case. Based on the book by Delia Owens. Rated PG-13.
Outlander, Season 6. Continue the historical drama series with Claire and Jamie Fraser as they navigate the ever changing politics of the colonies on the verge of revolution. Based on the best-selling book series by Diana Gabaldon.