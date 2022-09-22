Friends enjoy our Library Card photo booth

Friends enjoy our Library Card photo booth and celebrate getting new library cards this month.

Celebrate National Library Card Sign-Up Month with us! We continue to celebrate with all of our cardholders. During the month of September, every time you visit the Library and have your Library card for check-out, you can enter to win a movie and snack combo pack! Need to sign up for a card, replace your card, or update your information? You can enter the drawing too! If you haven’t been to the Library in a while, we’d love to see you and help you discover something new.

Fall Baby Time began on Monday, September 19th, and continues Mondays at 10:30 a.m. through October 24th. Spend time with your little one building pre-reading skills while making new parent and caregiver friends at our fall session of Baby Time! We’ll share nursery rhymes, sing songs, read books, and enjoy free play with age-appropriate toys. Attend one or more classes: we’d love to see you anytime!

