September is Library Card Sign Up Month which originated as a drive to get library cards for each student. We love to celebrate all of our Library card holders! During the month of September, you can enter to win a Movie & Snack Combo Pack by getting a new card, updating your card, and every time you show your card in the Library.
BAM POW is back! Early-out Thursdays are for Kindergarten through 5th graders to Build and Make, Play or Watch with us with weekly activities. Pick up a Fall BAM POW schedule at the Library or browse the calendar to see the schedule of activities.
Creative Amazing Teens of Solon (CATS) activities for 6th through 12th graders follow the BAM POW activities on Thursday afternoons. We’ll enjoy games, movies, crafts, and time with friends. Teens can also enjoy Your Space on Tuesday afternoons from 3-4 p.m. for games, snacks and time to relax.
Learn about the benefits of solar energy and reflect on the first year of solar panels at the Library with Kirsten from Rabe Hardware on Thursday, September 8th at 6:30 p.m.
Yard games, laughter, popcorn, and a movie… that must mean it’s time for Family Fun Night! On September 10th, we’ll start yard games at 6:30 p.m. and the outdoor movie, The Mitchells vs The Machines, at 7:30 p.m. so bring your lawn chairs and enjoy a night at the Library. And mark your calendars now the second Saturday of the month will continue to be Family Fun Night – we’ll move to the Solon Community Center in the winter months. This partnership with Solon Recreation has been a blast and we look forward to continuing this tradition.
DIY Night is your chance to try something new, learn a new skill, pick up a new hobby, and meet some new friends! Register today to join us for cake decorating on Tuesday, September 13th at 6:30 p.m. We’ll learn how to pipe buttercream frosting using a decorating bag, basic star tip, and writing tip. We’ll decorate cupcakes with a basic swirl technique, “drop” flowers, grass, leaves, and more! Register on our website or at the Library to join us.
We’ve been enjoying fresh tomatoes, green beans, carrots, and bell peppers from our Library garden. You can continue our gardening series with our class on winterizing your garden on Thursday, September 15 at 6:30 p.m. Master Gardener, Jackie Wellborn, will teach us how to prepare our gardens for winter so they’ll be ready for spring planting.
Child Car Seat Safety Checks: Tues, Sept. 27th, 9 a.m. –12 p.m. Patrons are invited to bring their child safety seat, their vehicle, and their child to the library where a certified technician will be on hand to answer questions, check for recalls, and assist with making sure child safety seats are correctly installed. Parents and caregivers can sign up for this drive-through event online or sign up at the Library desk. A limited number of walk-in appointments will be available.
The Friends of the Solon Public Library are seeking new (or returning) members: they are looking for a new board member, and/or someone with the desire to organize garage sale donations. If you’re interested in becoming a member of the Friends of the Library, there are applications at the library or on our website, click on “About” and select “Friends” for contact information.
Join us Tuesday mornings at 10:30 for Storytime! Miss Cassi will share songs, books, and games with friends and caregivers all about music in September. We also continue to share Digital Storytime with you, anytime on your favorite device! Visit our website or find us on YouTube to enjoy.
Baby Time is back for a Fall session starting Monday, September 19th at 10:30 am. Enjoy this time with your little one building pre-reading skills and meeting other parents and caregivers. We’ll share nursery rhymes, sing songs, read books, and enjoy free play with age-appropriate toys. Attend one or more sessions: we’d love to see you anytime!
What’s new?
Check out these Iowa Authors on the new fiction shelf.
Joseph LeValley — author of The Tony Harrington Thrillers.
Burying the Lede, Book 1. A horrific double murder in small town Iowa leads to the arrest and trial of a young man who owned the murder weapon. Tony Harrington, a reporter for the local daily paper, doesn’t believe the man is guilty. His search for the truth sparks a chain of events with tragic consequences. Undaunted, Tony pushes on, risking everything to uncover the most important facts – the story’s true “lede.” But even Tony can’t imagine the magnitude of the evil he’s facing or the true purpose behind the crimes that have besieged this quiet Iowa town.
Continue experiencing the Tony Harrington thrillers with Cry from an Unknown Grave, Book 2, The Third Side of Murder, Book 3, and Performing Murder, Book 4.
D. Austin Healy — The Callahan Books
The Trip to Fort Union, Book 1. Intrigued by the American Indian and frontier, Ray Callahan, driven from his Iowa home, joins an Army Dragoon group heading for a northwest trading post. On the journey, he encounters mountain men and danger he didn’t know existed. Ray never expected his past would find him, nor that he’d fall in love with the daughter of a Cheyenne medicine man. Continue the saga with Devil’s Gate, Book 2 and Coyote Trace, Book 3.