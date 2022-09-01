Alexis

Adult Services Librarian, Alexis, shows off the garden tools available for check-out from the Library of Things collection.

 Contributed Photo

September is Library Card Sign Up Month which originated as a drive to get library cards for each student. We love to celebrate all of our Library card holders! During the month of September, you can enter to win a Movie & Snack Combo Pack by getting a new card, updating your card, and every time you show your card in the Library.

BAM POW is back! Early-out Thursdays are for Kindergarten through 5th graders to Build and Make, Play or Watch with us with weekly activities. Pick up a Fall BAM POW schedule at the Library or browse the calendar to see the schedule of activities.

Recommended for you