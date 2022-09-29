CEDAR RAPIDS — City High’s Little Hawks claimed sixth place in Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Cougar Invitational girls swimming meet Saturday, Sept. 24. Iowa City West High won the meet with 464 points followed by Johnston (438), the host Cougars (320), Linn-Mar (309), Pleasant Valley (259), the Little Hawks (146), Southeast Polk (142), Des Moines Roosevelt (95), Cedar Rapids Jefferson (77), and Decorah (75).

Solon’s Grace Hoeper won the 50 and 100-yard freestyle events for City High in 24.24 and 52.84 seconds, respectively. Hoeper’s performances triggered automatic qualification for the State Meet. She was also the No.3 swimmer in the sixth place 200-yard medley relay with City’s Ellie Galloway, Saorise Miller, and Margalit Frank and anchored the fifth place 200-yard freestyle relay with Frank, Elsa Farber, and Miller.

