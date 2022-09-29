IOWA CITY — Iowa City High’s Little Hawks slipped out of the talons of Wahlert Catholic’s Golden Eagles 93-90 in varsity swimming Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Mercer Park Aquatic Center in Iowa City.

Solon’s Grace Hoeper, a sophomore, won the 500-yard freestyle and the 200-yard individual medley (IM) in 5:16.08 and 2:12.27, respectively. Hoeper, Calla Foster, Georgia Havlicek, Claire Leone, Avery Mann, Tatum Holtkamp, and Ella Vernon are swimming with City High this season.

