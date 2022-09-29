IOWA CITY — Iowa City High’s Little Hawks slipped out of the talons of Wahlert Catholic’s Golden Eagles 93-90 in varsity swimming Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Mercer Park Aquatic Center in Iowa City.
Solon’s Grace Hoeper, a sophomore, won the 500-yard freestyle and the 200-yard individual medley (IM) in 5:16.08 and 2:12.27, respectively. Hoeper, Calla Foster, Georgia Havlicek, Claire Leone, Avery Mann, Tatum Holtkamp, and Ella Vernon are swimming with City High this season.
Vernon, a junior, took second in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:23.81 and was fourth in the 50-yard freestyle in 29.61 seconds. Leone, a junior, took eighth in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:19.24, was fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:42.08, and sixth in the 200 IM in 3:13.08. Havlicek, a senior, was ninth in the 100 free in 1:19.28 and sixth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:34.59. Holtkamp, a junior, was third in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:28.03. Mann, a junior, finished third in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:20.50 and was fourth in the 200 IM in 2:32.95. Foster, a senior, was second in the 1-meter dive with 160.30 points.
Upcoming meets
Cedar Falls visits the Little Hawks Tuesday, October 4 at 6:00 p.m. Cedar Rapids Washington hosts the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) Diving Meet Thursday, October 20 starting at 5:00 p.m. and the MVC Swim Meet Saturday, October 22 starting at noon.