IOWA CITY — Members of the Graham Champions and Macbride’s Pride 4-H clubs participated in the 2022 Johnson County Fair last week, earning numerous awards across all categories for judging, and qualifying several entries for the Iowa State Fair.

Market beef were in the show ring Wednesday, July 27 with Emily Pence winning the Champion Light Weight Crossbred Steer trophy as well as the Top 5 Award. Pence is a member of Macbride’s Pride. Lane Steinbrech, Rose McAtee, and Weston Steinbrech, all with Graham Champions, also hoisted hardware with Lane winning the Reserve Champion Shorthorn Steer, Rose winning Reserve Champion Heavy Weight Crossbred Steer, and Weston winning Reserve Champion Medium Weight Crossbred Steer.

