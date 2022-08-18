IOWA CITY — The League of Women Voters Johnson County (LWVJC) will host a Fall Reception & Membership Drive on Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Park Lodge at the Terry Trueblood Recreation Area, 579 McCollister Blvd. in Iowa City.
The reception and program are open to the public. Refreshments will be served. There is no charge to attend, however, guests are asked to RSVP by Aug. 22 to jclwvoters@gmail.com.
Activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a welcome and introductions at 6 p.m. LWVJC Advocacy chair Shannon Patrick will address the group at 6:15 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m. League member Jean Donham will present Conspiracies, Hoaxes and Rumors: Discerning Facts in a 24/7 News Cycle. She will address rumors about Putin’s health that exemplify the kinds of false — and potentially dangerous — stories that are presented as news, and explore disinformation and misinformation—how it proliferates, why it is accepted and its impact. The program will conclude with sample sources of authenticated news.
A longtime educator, Ms. Donham taught at the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa and served as the Cornell College Library director before retiring. She also served as a district coordinator for library and technology programs for the Iowa City Community Schools. She is the author of numerous professional articles and has presented at international, national, regional and state conferences. Active in the Iowa Association of School Librarians, she was the first recipient of that organization’s Media Professional of the Year. Ms. Donham earned an English & Education B.A. from the UI, an M.A. in Library and Information Studies from the University of Maryland, and a Ph.D. from the UI.