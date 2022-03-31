Volunteer groups:

Solon Senior Support – Help with home and yard work, home visits. Call 319-624-2773 or Jill Weetman at 319-330-8961 for information.

Solon Senior Advocates – Trips to nearby attractions and restaurants, Meal and Movie one Friday/month. Call Sandy Hanson at 319-430-8655 for reservations or information.

Solon Senior Dining – Meals delivered Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, in-house dining Wednesdays. Reservations required, call 319-624-2251 Monday, Wednesday, Friday by noon.

Solon Community Center:

Pickleball: Mondays-Thursdays 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. $1 admission

Zumba: Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. $1 cost, bring a water bottle

Yoga: Tuesdays 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 pm. $10 drop in or $48 for the six-week session. Bring a yoga mat.

Bingo: Starting soon.

Call 319-624-2499 to sign up or ask questions.

Solon Public Library:

• NewCoffee and Conversations – Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. starting April 6

Monthly:

• Book Club

• Virtual Trivia Night

• Adult Game Night

• DIY Night

Call 319-624-2678 for information.

Local Services:

Solon Senior News – Monthly newsletter/e-newsletter geared toward seniors

Solon Senior Transport – Rides to medical appointments and local rides

Foot clinic – Monthly at the Solon United Methodist Church through Senior Dining. Call Collette at 319-337-9686 for a reservation.

Snow Angels – Help with snow removal

Future plans:

Lunch and Learn – Speakers on current topics with a catered lunch

CBS – Conditioning, Strength, and Balance class for seniors

Computer classes for beginners

