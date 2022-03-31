Local Resources for Seniors Mar 31, 2022 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Volunteer groups:Solon Senior Support – Help with home and yard work, home visits. Call 319-624-2773 or Jill Weetman at 319-330-8961 for information.Solon Senior Advocates – Trips to nearby attractions and restaurants, Meal and Movie one Friday/month. Call Sandy Hanson at 319-430-8655 for reservations or information.Solon Senior Dining – Meals delivered Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, in-house dining Wednesdays. Reservations required, call 319-624-2251 Monday, Wednesday, Friday by noon.Solon Community Center:Pickleball: Mondays-Thursdays 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. $1 admissionZumba: Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. $1 cost, bring a water bottleYoga: Tuesdays 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 pm. $10 drop in or $48 for the six-week session. Bring a yoga mat.Bingo: Starting soon.Call 319-624-2499 to sign up or ask questions.Solon Public Library:• NewCoffee and Conversations – Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. starting April 6Monthly:• Book Club• Virtual Trivia Night• Adult Game Night• DIY NightCall 319-624-2678 for information.Local Services:Solon Senior News – Monthly newsletter/e-newsletter geared toward seniorsSolon Senior Transport – Rides to medical appointments and local ridesFoot clinic – Monthly at the Solon United Methodist Church through Senior Dining. Call Collette at 319-337-9686 for a reservation.Snow Angels – Help with snow removalFuture plans:Lunch and Learn – Speakers on current topics with a catered lunchCBS – Conditioning, Strength, and Balance class for seniorsComputer classes for beginners Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMinnesota State University women's basketball: Living the hoop dreamHanna named Anamosa superintendentAnamosa boys track and field: Taking flight yet againJulia Hibbing joins Mount Vernon Eye ClinicMidland approves school calendar: Four-day student week not selectedLisbon presents “The Music Man”Midland girls basketball wrap-up: Taking a big step forwardLocal trivia teams win big at Alburnett Lions Trivia NightSolon Beef Days invites artists to design the 2022 t-shirtBridge study gets OK Images Videos