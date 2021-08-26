SOLON — Distance runners seldom need a reason to get out and grind away at a 5k or 10k run as running is their passion. On Saturday, August 21 they were able to combine their passion with a purpose and the greater good.
The Solon Recreation and Nature Area was the site of the annual Mary’s Meals event, which featured a timed 5k and 10k run as well as a one-mile fun run/walk for kids and adults. The event, with the theme of “Be a Hunger Hero,” was a fundraiser for Mary’s Meals – a global feeding program serving meals to children in places of education through partnerships with local communities.
Event organizer Theresa Bonnema said Mary’s Meals is able to feed a child one daily meal for a full year for only $21 through those community partnerships, buying food from local farmers, and by relying heavily on an army of volunteers.
“We’re accomplishing two things,” she said, “to feed kids that might not otherwise eat that day, and the other thing is feeding them at school encourages them to get their education, which can be a ladder out of poverty for the individual children and the community.
“What we’ve seen happen is that in every school that Mary’s Meals serves enrollment increases, (test) scores and performances increase, and kids self-report a generalized increase in their overall happiness and well-being.”
The organization started by serving 200 kids in Malawi (located in southeastern Africa bordered by Zambia, Tanzania, Mozambique) and currently feeds approximately 1.84 million children worldwide.
“They are courageous, they are not afraid to go into some very dangerous parts of the world,” said Bonnema. “They are in Syria. They were there during the (recent civil) war. They are in Haiti, and some other really tough communities. But they do so out of just an abundance of love and trust that if we can just do this, we together as a global community can make a change.
“One of the beliefs is that if all of us who have enough share with those who lack even the most basic things, and if we all do that, there’s no reason why any child in the world would have to be hungry.”
Bonnema was introduced to Mary’s Meals six years ago at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Solon. Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, the founder, had written a book that was being promoted and was coming through Iowa on a book tour.
“Once we started planning this event he stopped in Solon and talked with us for a night. That was our first-ever event, and he was here for that, and it was amazing,” she said.
In addition to a 5k and 10k timed run, a one-mile fun run/walk was also held. Kids were able to get their face painted and make their very own superhero cape.
“We try to make it a lot of fun for everyone who comes out.”
For more information about Mary’s Meals including how to donate or become involved go to www.marysmeals.org.